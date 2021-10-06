Molly Gilligan felt a little pressure as she waited on the blocks for the anchor leg of the final relay in a four-point intracity dual swimming meet Tuesday night.
It was the kind of pressure she likes.
The sophomore gradually pulled away in the final leg of the 400 freestyle relay to help Dubuque Senior to a 93-83 victory over Dubuque Wahlert at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. The Rams went 1-3 in the final race en route to the city dual meet title and their first victory over the Golden Eagles in six seasons.
“I felt the pressure, but it wasn’t quite as scary as the kind of pressure you feel in a big (postseason) meet,” Gilligan said. “It was more of an excitement. I felt confident going off the block, and I wanted to see what I could do and if I could get ahead and by how much. It was a good, healthy kind of pressure.
“When I went into the water, it was pretty much neck-and-neck. But it was all good. I love the competition. And us going 1-3 is going to give us a lot of confidence going into the city meet in a couple of weeks.”
Senior Tabby Monahan and sophomores Savanna Koch and Kaitlyn Vantiger combined for a 3:49.14 to win the 400 free relay by 2.53 seconds. The Rams won eight of the 12 events, including all three relays. Vantiger (backstroke), senior Maci Boffeli (breaststroke), Koch (butterfly) and Gilligan went 1:55.67 to win the 200 medley relay, and Monahan, freshman Josie Norton, senior Helen Hall and Boffeli took the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.97.
Gilligan also won the 50 freestyle in 25.34 and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.88, while Boffeli took the 200 individual medley in 2:17.39 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.91 for four-victory performances. Monahan added a 56.11 to win the 100 freestyle.
“It was such a close meet the whole night, so it was kind of nerve-wracking,” Monahan said. “But I think I felt more excitement than nerves, to be honest. We know them, we’re friends with them, we swim DASH with them … so it’s really more of a healthy competition than anything else. That healthy competition gets you going and makes you want to swim that much faster.
“I’d never beaten Wahlert before, so it’s a good feeling and it gives us confidence going into the city meet. That’s going to be such a good meet, because all three schools have really good swimmers.”
Jamie Schmid, a senior, led Wahlert by winning the 200 freestyle in 2:02.00 and the 500 freestyle in 5:37.72. Junior Avery Schmidt won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.67, and junior Gabby Staidl took the diving competition with 150.65 points.
“Senior has such a great team with so much depth and so many strong swimmers, so it was fun to compete against them,” Schmid said. “They bring out the best in you. I just wanted to swim my best and put my team in a good position, so I was glad I was able to do that. It was fun rallying back against them so we had a chance in the end.”