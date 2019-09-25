The Dubuque Hempstead swim team came away with several golds in Tuesday’s dual against Cedar Rapids Washington.
Samantha Fish won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and joined Molly Duehr, Emily Rober and Faith Jasper for a first place in the 200 medley relay as the Mustangs lost to the Warriors, 111-74, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Fish clocked a 1:03.78 time in the butterfly and a 1:04.43 in the backstroke. Ava Sigwarth earned first in the 500 freestyle and Caitlyn Schueller won the diving event to round out Hempstead.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Aliyah Carter went off for a match-high 25 kills as the Iowa Class 4A No. 4 Golden Eagles swept 5A No. 13 Jefferson.
Western Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Meredith Bahl had eight kills and three aces, Kaylee Elgin added six kills and four blocks, and the Bobcats (6-8) earned a Mississippi Valley Conference sweep.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Corinne Meier had 17 kills and two aces, Becca Breitbach added seven kills, but the Iowa Class 5A No. 11-ranked Mustangs lost their third match in four tries and fell to 8-5.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Rams couldn’t rally after dropping the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-16.
Cascade 3, Monticello 1 — At Monticello, Iowa: Abby Welter and Molly McElmeel had 12 kills apiece to lead the Cougars to a four-set win over their rival Panthers.
Cedar Valley Christian 3, Bellevue Marquette 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Emma Callaghan finished with 19 assists, but the Mohawks couldn’t rally after dropping the first two sets and lost their seventh straight match.
Cuba City 3, Mineral Point 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Hailey Stich led the Cubans with 11 kills and 18 digs as Cuba City improved to 14-5, 3-1 in the SWAL.
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Cassville 0 — At Cassville, Wis.: Skyler White had 19 kills, three blocks and three aces as the Timberwolves trounced the Comets, winning Set 2 by a score of 25-2.
Platteville 3, River Valley 0 — At Spring Green, Wis.: Izzy Carroll finished with 10 kills and four blocks and Emily Fields added four aces and 25 digs as the Hillmen swept.
Shullsburg 3, Potosi 1 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kayla Klotz had 15 kills, Layla Alt added 14 and Reva Spillane dished out 36 assists as the Miners fended off the Chieftains. Justice Udelhofen finished with a match-high 26 digs to lead Potosi.
Galena 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Maggie Furlong had eight kills and Mackenzie Muehleip and Sami Wasmund added five apiece as the Pirates held off the Hornets, 25-15 and 26-24.
East Dubuque 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Warriors improved to 12-3-2 with a convincing sweep of the Wildcats.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Mustangs 6th at Tiger Invite — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead had a 339 team score to place sixth out of 12 teams at the Cedar Falls’ Tiger Invitational. Western Dubuque’s Davis Stelzer and Dubuque Senior’s Jake Woodward paced their teams with low rounds of 79.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Grand View 0 — At Des Moines: Dubuque Hempstead grad Kasey Davis had 15 kills and 10 digs as the Pride swept past Heart of America Conference rival Grand View.