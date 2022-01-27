By the time East Dubuque’s defense allowed its first point, the game’s result was no longer in question.
The Warriors scored the first 42 points of the game and eased to a 73-20 blowout of West Carroll on Wednesday in East Dubuque, Ill.
The Thunder didn’t score until the final minute of the second quarter and trailed, 44-1, at halftime.
Zach Freiburger scored 13 points and Ben Montag and Jacob Lange had 10 each for the Warriors.
Galena 49, River Ridge (Ill.) 37 — At Hanover, Ill.: Ethan Hefel scored 22 points, Parker Studtmann added 11 and Connor Glasgow had 10,and the Pirates beat the Wildcats.
Stockton 43, Warren 30 — At Stockton, Ill.: Dustin Oppold scored 13 points as the Blackhawks beat the Warriors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cedar Rapids Washington 77, Western Dubuque 47 — At Epworth, Iowa: Karrington Asp and Kaithlyn Thole scored 14 points apiece to lead the Bobcats in a loss to the Warriors on Tuesday night.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 81, Simpson 68 — At Indianola: Rowan McGowen scored 27 points and was joined in double figures by Jake Healy (14), Ali Sabet (11) and Cole Navigato (10) as the Duhawks (13-5, 5-4 American Rivers Conference) rolled through the Storm.
Dubuque 59, Wartburg 42 — At Waverly, Iowa: Sam Kilburg and Brock Simon scored 17 points apiece and Peter Ragen added 13 as the Spartans (12-5, 7-1 A-R-C) beat the Knights.
Mount Mercy 106, Clarke 74 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Keith Johnson scored 19 points and Anthony Eddy and Gabe Shields added 14 apiece, but the Pride (10-11, 5-7 Heart of America Conference) couldn’t slow the Mustangs.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 77, Mount Mercy 57 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Emma Kelchen scored 15 points, Skylar Culbertson had 11, and Nicole McDermott and Tina Ubl had 10 each, and Clarke (21-2, 12-0 Heart) beat Mount Mercy for its 18th straight victory.
Dubuque 68, Wartburg 62 (OT) — At Waverly, Iowa: Tabria Thomas scored 15 points, Miah Smith added 14 and Isabella Tierney and Maddie Monge chipped in 12 apiece as the Spartans (12-7, 6-4 A-R-C) outlasted the Knights in overtime.
Simpson 81, Loras 74 — At Indianola, Iowa: Cierra Bachman scored 17 points with 10 rebounds, Hannah Thiele added 14 points and Madison Fleckenstein had 13, but the Duhawks (12-6, 6-3 A-R-C) fell on the road to the Storm.
UW-La Crosse 64, UW-Platteville 53 — At Platteville, Wis.: Allison Heckert and Taylor Gilbert scored 10 points apiece to lead the Pioneers (9-10, 2-7 WIAC) in a loss to the Eagles.