Jack Hiland has put himself in rare territory.
With two more wins he can join even more elite company.
Hiland became just the sixth Bellevue wrestler to medal at the Iowa state wrestling tournament, winning a pair of Class 1A 220-pound consolation matches to secure a top-six finish during the third day of the tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Hiland, a junior first-time qualifier seeded 11th, edged No. 10 Gavin DeHoogh, 2-1, on a third-period stalling point in the consolation fourth round to secure at least an eighth-place finish.
Hiland rallied in the third period of his consolation fifth-round match, picking up four stalling points, an escape and a takedown to beat AGWSR’s Aiden Heitland, 7-4.
Hiland, who broke the program’s single-season wins record earlier in the tournament, improved to 49-7 and will face fourth-seeded Spencer Kessel of Louisa-Muscatine in this morning’s consolation semifinals. He can finish as high as third and no lower than sixth.
With two more wins, he could become the Comets’ highest place-winner since Joe Kilburg won the second of his two silver medals in 1989.
Meanwhile, Nathan Beitz’s path to a state title hit a roadblock.
Second-seeded Josh Glendening, of Mediapolis, won a 10-1 major decision over Maquoketa Valley’s third-seeded Beitz in the 195-pound state semifinals.
Beitz, a sophomore making his state tournament debut, slipped to 36-4 this season and can still finish as high as third place and no lower than sixth. He will wrestle 13th-seeded Ben Saxton of Emmetsburg in this morning’s consolation semifinals. The winner of that match will wrestle for third later in that session; the loser will go for fifth.
Beitz will be joined in the Grand March teammates Brady Davis (220) and Aiden Salow (285).
Glendening took Beitz down in the opening period and then added a two-point turn for a 4-0 lead after the first period. Glendening reversed Beitz and took him to his back to three more points in the third, tacking on a stall point later in the second to take a 10-0 lead into the third.
Glendening was dinged twice for stalling in the third period.
Davis, a two-time qualifier and first-time place-winner, beat West Branch’s Logan Wright in 5:21 in the blood round, but was pinned in 4:42 in the consolation fifth round by West Hancock’s David Smith.
Davis will wrestle AGWSR’s Heitland for seventh this morning.
Salow pinned West Sioux’s Keegan McMillan in 1:41 in the consolation fourth round, but lost to Wilton’s Alexander Kaufmann for the second time in the tournament — this time a 3-1 decision in the consolation fifth round that sent Salow into this morning’s seventh-place match against Emmetsburg’s Gage Jorgenson.
Clayton Ridge’s ninth-seeded Erik Flores fell one win short of the medal stand, dropping a 3-1 decision to Lisbon’s fourth-seeded Wesley Sadler in the blood round. Flores, a senior making his state debut, ended the season 40-5.
