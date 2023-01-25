Dubuque Senior swimmers earned six first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division accolades, the league announced Tuesday morning.
The Rams’ 200 medley relay team of William Fry (backstroke), Zack Heiar (breaststroke), Jarrett Herber (butterfly) and Walter Freund (freestyle) earned first-team distinction following Saturday’s conference meet at Linn-Mar. Heiar also made the first team in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, while Fry landed first-team accolades in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and Herber earned first team in the 50 freestyle.
Dubuque Hempstead landed three second-team honors in the Valley Division. Michael Rhett Gilbertson earned the distinction in the 200 and 500 freestyles, while Abd Ul-Haq made the second team in the 200 individual medley.
Senior’s 400 freestyle relay team of Fry, Alex Dixon, Duncan Freund and Herber made second team in the Mississippi, along with Herber in the 100 butterfly.
Senior’s honorable mention selections included: Duncan Freund and Ben Hohmann in the 200 freestyle; Dixon and Calvin Lueken in the 200 individual medley; Walter Freund in the 100 freestyle; Finn Noel in the 500 freestyle; the 200 freestyle relay team of Walter Freund, Dixon, Duncan Freund and Heiar; and Walter Freund in the 100 backstroke.
Hempstead’s honorable mention honorees include: Zach Wenger in the 200 individual medley; Kyle Powers in the 100 freestyle; and Brandon Decker in the 100 breaststroke.
Cedar Falls won the Mississippi Division team title behind coach of the year Cliff Paulsen, while Linn-Mar took the Valley Division crown behind coach of the year Tom Belin. Cedar Falls’ John Butler and Iowa City West’s Holden Carter won the divisional athlete of the year honors.
Senior will host one of six district meets on Feb. 4 at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. The meet will include Cedar Falls, Clinton, Decorah, Hempstead, Senior, Iowa City West, Vinton-Shellsburg and Waterloo.
The fastest 32 individual swimmers and 24 relay teams from district competition will qualify for state competition, which is scheduled for Feb. 10-11 at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center in Iowa City.
