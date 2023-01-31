Brewers Dodgers Baseball
Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea delivers a pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 2, 2021 in Los Angeles. Last week, he signed a minor league contract with the Brewers.

 Ashley Landis The Associated Press

CASCADE, Iowa — Colin Rea went from pitching about as far away from home as possible to, potentially, a much more manageable commute for friends and family.

The 32-year-old right-hander from Cascade, Iowa, on Friday night signed a free agent minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers organization after spending most of the past two seasons with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball Organization season.

