CASCADE, Iowa — Colin Rea went from pitching about as far away from home as possible to, potentially, a much more manageable commute for friends and family.
The 32-year-old right-hander from Cascade, Iowa, on Friday night signed a free agent minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers organization after spending most of the past two seasons with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball Organization season.
Rea pitched the final two months of the 2021 season in the Brewers organization after leaving Japan to be closer to family following the premature birth of his daughter. Fukuoka approved the temporary move, and he returned to Japan last season to fulfill the final year of a two-year deal.
Recommended for you
“The familiarity with the whole Brewers organization definitely played a role in my signing with them,” Rea said Sunday afternoon. “I really enjoyed my time there and I felt it was the perfect fit. Between the players, the coaches and the front-office staff, they’re all really good, friendly people that you want to be around.”
“I stayed in touch with a few of the coaches between now and then, so it felt really good to be back with them. When we found out they were interested, they were at the top of the list for sure. I’m really happy that it worked out.”
Rea’s first season in Fukuoka, located 6,591 miles from Cascade, coincided with the coronavirus pandemic and limited visits from family and friends. His wife, Megan, and their young children spent much of the 2022 season in Japan and they enjoyed the experience, but they preferred an opportunity closer to home.
If he makes the big-league roster, friends and family will be able to make the 3-hour trip to Milwaukee on short notice. The Brewers’ Triple A affiliate plays in Nashville, Tenn., a 629-mile drive from Cascade.
“It’s definitely a lot more convenient for everyone,” Rea said.
Rea will depart for the Brewers’ spring training facility in Arizona on Super Bowl Sunday, with official workouts beginning a few days later on Feb. 15. In the coming days, the Brewers will discuss with Rea a likely role – starter, reliever or a hybrid spot — so he can make final preparations for spring training.
“It’s one of those things where, if we don’t really know for sure, I’d come prepared to be a starter, because it’s a little easier to transition your workload from being a starter to a one- or two-inning guy rather than the other way around,” Rea said. “As a one- or two-inning guy, it’s a lot less workload because of the stress it takes to go multiple innings.
“For a guy like me, someone who’s not on the 40-man roster going into spring training, it’s important that I make every pitch count and make a good impression in their eyes. I don’t want to show any signs that I’m not prepared coming in. I’ve done all three roles, and I’d be comfortable doing whatever I can to help the team win.”
Rea most recently trained with Driveline Baseball in Arizona to prepare for the season and participated in a 20-team free-agent showcase for pitchers earlier this month at the organization’s facility. That resulted in interest from multiple organizations.
“My arm feels great,” said Rea, who plans to throw simulated games at the University of Iowa indoor facility the next two Saturdays. “I really got after it for about eight weeks before taking a little break and having the volume and intensity come down a little bit. But this week, I’ll start to ramp up and get mentally into spring training mode and face hitters.
“The stress level will go up and I’ll get my pitch count up to about 30 or 40 down at Iowa. That should put me in a pretty good spot to be ready for spring training. But, to be honest, I wish spring training started tomorrow.”
After signing with the Brewers organization in August 2021, Rea went 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings of work for Nashville. In four starts during the month of September, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-hander posted a 4-0 record with a 1.16 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings, and the Brewers promoted Rea to Milwaukee for the final series of the regular season when star reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand.
Rea made one appearance with the Brewers on the second-to-last day of the 2021 regular season. He came on in relief of Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who pitched the first two innings and took the loss in an 8-3 decision at Los Angeles.
Rea allowed five runs on seven hits and struck out five in the final six innings of the game. He threw 91 pitches, 57 for strikes, and more importantly, ate enough innings to save Milwaukee’s pitching staff for the final game the following day.
Rea made his big-league debut with the San Diego Padres in 2015 and has also pitched for the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs during his career. He owns an 8-8 record and 4.90 ERA in 154 1/3 innings over 36 career MLB appearances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.