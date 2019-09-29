Coach Miguel Regalado thought his staff put together a solid gameplan for Saturday’s Clarke homecoming game.
After spotting MidAmerica Nazarene 20 points through half a quarter of football, it was clear to Regalado the Pride didn’t come ready to play.
The Pioneers gashed Clarke for 358 rushing yards for a 62-6 beatdown of the Pride at Dalzell Field. From the first series onward, in which MNU’s Jackson Berck recovered a blocked Pride punt and ran it 17 yards for the game’s opening touchdown, Clarke appeared too flat for Regalado’s liking.
“I don’t believe we were ready to play football from the first snap,” said Regalado, whose startup team dropped to 0-5. It certainly doesn’t get much easier with the Pride drawing No. 22 Baker on the road next week.
“We’re at that fine line where you’re either learning how to lose or figuring out how to win,” he added. “I think I blinked and it was 20-0. Our kids are not equipped to come back from something like that. In our league, you’re asking for trouble.”
Two possessions later, Clarke quarterback Kenyon Williams was strip-sacked, recovered by the Pioneers at the Pride 6 yard line. Jamar Moya ran it in on the next play to give MNU (4-1) a 14-0 lead at the 9:55 mark. The Pioneers forced Clarke into another punt on the next drive, and after a 35-yard run by Xavier Sellers pushed MNU to the Pride’s 4, Moya ran it in again untouched for his second of four touchdowns and a 20-0 lead just over 7 minutes into the game.
Clarke got one back on the following series. Williams connected with Darius Hernandez for a 22-yard pass to push the Pride to the Pioneers’ 30. Two plays later, Williams hit Max Steffen in the end zone for a 27-yard strike to cut Clarke’s deficit to 20-6.
That was about the only bright spot for the Pride, though. Moya scored for a third time from 14 yards out to give his team a 27-6 lead at the close of the first quarter, and MNU quarterback Levi Taylor had a rushing and passing touchdown in the second to put the Pioneers up, 41-6, by halftime.
After Moya’s 61-yard touchdown on the first drive of the third, both teams pulled their starters. He finished with 195 yards rushing on eight carries, a whopping 24.4 yards per attempt.
“We knew we were able to do good things against this team, but we didn’t capitalize on the opportunities that we’ve had,” said Williams, who was 13 of 25 for 105 yards and no interceptions.
Although those numbers don’t jump off the page, the true freshman looked more comfortable compared to his first career start two weeks ago when he had as many completions (four) as interceptions. In his first fall at Clarke, Williams was thrown into the fire after first-game starter Tim Evitt went down with a season-ending wrist injury.
“We see improvement each week, but we’ve got to lock in and focus on the little things,” Williams said. “We get better every week, but we’ve just got to keep improving and be more locked in on practice and game day.”
Steffen (a Western Dubuque alum) finished with three catches for 37 yards. Brandon Heckendorf led the Pride defense with eight tackles. But the real telling stat was in the ground game, where Clarke was outgained, 358-46.
It’s a process, Regalado said. In the first year of the program, there’s bound to be a few growing pains.
But he’s looking for a better effort than what the team rolled out on Saturday.
“When I’m able to look from afar, we are showing flashes of potential,” he said. “Now we have to teach our kids to do it from the first snap to the last.”