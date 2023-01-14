BELLEVUE, Iowa — Night after night, the new-look River Valley Conference continues to deliver.
And Friday gave us what could be the makings of yet another rivalry in the making.
Padraig Gallagher scored a game-high 29 points — 16 coming at clutch moments in the second half — to combat Comet rallies and lead Beckman Catholic to a 54-47 win over Class 1A No. 8-ranked Bellevue in the team’s debut matchup as conference foes.
Recommended for you
“Every team we play in this league right now is going to be competitive,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “It’s just great to be in the league and see the competition us and (fellow River Valley newcomer) Maquoketa are able to bring.”
Eli Kluesner added 13 points and Aidan Wessels six to pace the Trailblazers (8-4, 4-3 RVC). Hunter Putman scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to lead Bellevue (9-3, 5-3 RVC), which has now lost three of four after a 9-0 start. Jensen Wedeking added 17 points, and Cameron Casel nine.
Gallagher’s 3-pointer toward the end of the first capped a 9-0 run and staked Beckman to a 16-6 lead after 8 minutes. His second triple early in the second extended the lead to 22-8.
Then the Comets came to life.
Wedeking netted seven points, along with baskets from Putman and Robert Paulson, as Bellevue charged right back in with an 11-0 run of its own to cut a 14-point deficit to just three at the half, 22-19.
“We talked a lot before the game about being the aggressor early in this one,” Molony said. “We knew if we didn’t, they would make this crowd pop off and it could have been an early night for us.
“That was big for us, but then we got a little too aggressive in the second.”
Wedeking hit a triple to bring the Comets even on the third quarter’s first possession, and Putman added another to briefly give Bellevue its first lead, 28-27, since the game’s opening minutes.
But the Trailblazers answered right back.
Gallagher’s fifth 3-pointer and a score from Luke Schieltz closed a 7-0 spurt to put the Blazers up, 38-30, late in the third period.
“It felt really good to find (my 3-point stroke),” said Gallagher, who drained seven 3s on the night. “I haven’t found that in a while, so seeing them go in is just a huge confidence boost for our team. It just gets everybody else open, as well.”
Bellevue drew within 38-36 early in the final frame on Paulsen’s layup, but Gallagher’s final two makes from distance put his team ahead for good. The senior hit his sixth and seventh from beyond the arc on back-to-back possessions to reclaim a 44-36 advantage.
“Bellevue puts up a lot of points in this league, and tonight was a low-scoring game,” Gallagher said. “I just think we have a lot of dogs out there tonight like Trent Arens and Eli Kluesner. They came up with all the small things needed to win this game that no one notices.”
Arens added, “What it comes down to is the hustle plays. The hustle plays make people play better 100 percent. If we don’t make those hustle plays, we probably would have lost this game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.