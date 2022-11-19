The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday announced district wrestling assignments for a new-look 2023 postseason.
The IHSAA announced in April that it would be discontinuing sectional tournaments for the state’s smallest two classes while simultaneously expanding the individual state tournament field from 16 wrestlers to 24 and shifting the state dual tournament to the weekend previously occupied by sectionals.
Instead of 16 sectional sites and eight district sites in Class 2A and 1A, there will be 12 district tournaments, with the top two wrestlers from each weight class advancing to the state tournament.
In past years, the top two sectional finishers advanced to districts and from there the top two advanced to state.
There will still be eight districts in Class 3A, but the top three finishers at each weight will qualify for state.
Dubuque Senior landed in Class 3A District 1 and will be joined by host Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport North, Davenport West, Fort Madison, Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty.
Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque were drawn into Class 3A District 7, hosted by North Scott, and will be joined by Clinton, Davenport Central, Iowa City West, Muscatine and Pleasant Valley.
West Delaware was tabbed to host Class 2A District 11, which includes Dubuque Wahlert, Maquoketa, Anamosa, Camanche, DeWitt Central, Monticello and Solon.
The area’s Class 1A programs will be split between District 6 and District 12.
Joining host MFL/Mar-Mac in District 6 will be Beckman Catholic, Clayton Ridge, Maquoketa Valley, Central Elkader, Edgewood-Colesburg, Postville, South Winneshiek, Starmont and Wapsie Valley.
District 12 will be hosted by Wilton and includes Bellevue, Cascade, Durant, Mediapolis, Wyoming Midland, New London, North Cedar, Northeast, Wapello and West Branch.
District tournaments will be held Feb. 11. The state tournament runs Feb. 15-18 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The state dual tournament is Feb. 4 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque 4, Waterloo 3 (OT) — At Dubuque Ice Arena: Cody Sweeney scored 2:40 into overtime to lift the Saints in Midwest High School Hockey League play Thursday night. Beau Baker and Brayden Schilling staked Dubuque to an early 2-0 lead, and Carter Kerkenbush forced overtime with 19 seconds remaining in regulation. Jack Leverton stopped 21 shots to earn the win in goal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 52, Morrison 48 — At Warren, Ill.: Addie Hefel dropped in a game-high 26 points as the Pirates outlasted Morrison in overtime in the Warren Turkey Tournament.
Darlington 77, Shullsburg 42 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kyle Butler scored 18 points to lead the Redbirds in the season opener. Camden Russell had 13 points for the Miners.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 113, Emmaus 76 — At Kehl Center: Jacob Fierst netted 21 points, and Chandler Dean added 13 for the Pride in a rout.
Mount Mercy 74, UW-Platteville 71 — At Platteville, Wis.: Logan Pearson scored 23 points, but the Pioneers couldn’t sustain a 14-point haftime lead.
women’s basketball
Washington University 78, Dubuque 65 —At St. Louis: Morgan Hawkins led UD with 22 points, but the Spartans couldn’t overcome a 15-point halftime deficit.
