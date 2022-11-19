The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday announced district wrestling assignments for a new-look 2023 postseason.

The IHSAA announced in April that it would be discontinuing sectional tournaments for the state’s smallest two classes while simultaneously expanding the individual state tournament field from 16 wrestlers to 24 and shifting the state dual tournament to the weekend previously occupied by sectionals.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.