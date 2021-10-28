Derek Leicht has gone stride for stride with the best runners in the state all season long, and he can’t wait to do it again on the biggest stage.
The senior enters the Iowa Class 4A state cross country meet on Friday in Fort Dodge as the No. 4-ranked runner in the state after winning the state qualifying meet last week in Cedar Rapids. He also led No. 5-ranked Dubuque Hempstead to its third state meet qualifying team title in program history, joining the 2016 and 2020 squads.
Leicht spent time at No. 1 in the state after winning the Heartland Classic in Pella earlier this season. Iowa City West’s Alex McKane currently holds the top spot in what figures to be a highly competitive individual race with Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash and Iowa City High’s Ford Washburn.
“Winning that race definitely helped me, because it gave me another win under my belt,” said Leicht, who ran a 5K time of 15:27.29 to beat Cedar Falls’ Brayden Burnett by more than 15 seconds. “My plan is to go to the front of the pack and see where it goes from there. We’ve all run together a couple times this year, so I feel good up there.”
Leicht leads a pack of four Mustangs ranked in the state’s top 30, including sophomore John Maloney at No. 16, senior Johnathan O’Brien at No. 24 and senior Brady Blean at No. 29.
Sioux City North, West Des Moines Dowling, Iowa City High and Johnston hold the top four team spots in the most recent Iowa Association of Track Coaches poll.
“We like the way we stack up with the rest of the teams out there,” said first-year head coach Chris Burke. “There are some really strong teams in the top five, but we definitely believe we belong in that mix. It’s going to be a dogfight for sure.
“The individual race is going to be a blast to watch. But, as a team, we’ve done our work and put ourselves in a position to make a move, for sure.”
Hempstead placed its five scoring runners in the top 18 At Seminole Valley last week to beat Cedar Falls, 36-45, for the team title. Maloney and Blean went 3-4, Caleb Kass took 10th, and Marcus Leitzen placed 18th. Kyle Duehr and O’Brien did not factor in the team scoring after taking 33rd and 48th.
Leicht, Blean and Leitzen all return to Fort Dodge with state meet experience, and high aspirations.
“Our goal is to get on the deck as a team,” Leicht said of a top-three finish for the awards ceremony. “I know we’re ranked fifth, but we’ve been in the mix all year, and we know we can get top-three if we all do our thing.
“The guys who haven’t run at state have at least been there before, so they have an idea of what to expect. But we’ll help them with certain things to look for on the course and help them with the nerves. Anything we can do to make them feel more comfortable.”
The Mustangs have gotten comfortable with Fort Dodge. They will be making their ninth straight appearance at state and the 16th in program history.
Burke took the baton from Mark Ressler, who turned Hempstead into a state powerhouse during his 14-year tenure as head coach.
“A lot of it has to do with cementing yourself with experience, taking that library of success that you’ve experience in your day-to-day, week-to-week, meet-to-meet and using it to build confidence from within,” Burke said. “Knowing what success looks like and feels like sets expectations for the future as well.”
• Dubuque Senior’s Robert Howes earned a trip to the state meet by finishing 14th in 16:54.60 in the state qualifying meet in Cedar Rapids. The top 15 individuals from each qualifying meet advanced to Fort Dodge.