Julia Finazzo (River Ridge, Ill.) — A senior on the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge tri-op track team, she qualified for the Illinois Class 2A state meet in four events during the sectional meet Thursday in Geneseo. She won the 100 meters in 12.79, breaking her own program record. She also won the 200 in 26.72 and anchored the winning 4x100 relay, which broke another program record in 50.46. Her record setting day started with a state qualifying runner-up finish in the long jump at 5.48 meters. She will compete at state on Friday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL.
Morgan Hawkins (Hempstead) — The senior finished fifth at the Iowa Class 4A state golf tournament with rounds of 71 and 74. Earlier in the season, she took medalist honors in the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament and led the Mustangs to the team title. An MVC all-academic selection, she also played volleyball and basketball at Hempstead and will continue her athletic career at the University of Dubuque in the fall.
Maya Wachter (Dubuque Wahlert) — The senior leads the Golden Eagles girls soccer team in scoring with 18 goals and 4 assists for 40 points in 16 games. She also has a team-high 35 shots on goal. Wahlert ended a 10-year drought by qualifying for the Iowa Class 1A state tournament this week in Des Moines.
