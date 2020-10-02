Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON (0-5) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (4-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370 and superhits106.com
Last year — Hempstead won, 16-14
Outlook — Hempstead has been rolling since a Week 2 loss and climbed to No. 7 in the Associated Press Class 4A rankings. With two weeks remaining, and a Mississippi Valley Conference title potentially in the balance, the Mustangs can’t afford to overlook a Jefferson team that has lost eight of its last nine games dating to last season. That being said, the J-Hawks have allowed at least 45 points in four of five games this season, a number the Mustangs have not yet reached this season. Behind quarterback Aidan Dunne (833 passing yards, 5 touchdowns; 354 rushing yards, 6 TDs) and a balanced offense with weapons all over the field, this could be the week.
TH prediction — Hempstead 42, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 13
DEWITT CENTRAL (3-2, 1-2) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (3-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — DeWitt won, 16-14
Outlook — The Golden Eagles have a chance to clinch their first winning regular season since 2017 with a win tonight over a DeWitt team that snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a 35-0 win over Clinton. Wahlert has posted shutouts in each of its last two games, but has only played twice in the last three weeks. The Eagles beat Clinton, 49-0, on Sept. 11 , were off the next week after North Scott was forced to cancel the game, then blanked Marion, 17-0, last Saturday. Gabe Anstoetter leads Wahlert with 377 rushing yards and four touchdowns and likely will be a big part of tonight’s game plan.
TH prediction — Wahlert 27, DeWitt Central 17
WESTERN DUBUQUE (4-1, 3-0) at WEST DELAWARE (5-1, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3 and KMCH-FM 94.7
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Western Dubuque can continue to control its own destiny in the district title race tonight while the Hawks need to beat the Bobcats to have a chance at a potential three-way share of the crown. Western Dubuque has won four straight games and has looked impressive in each. This is the next big test as West Delaware has been routing opponents for most of the season. The Hawks’ lone loss came against Decorah — Western Dubuque’s opponent in the regular season finale and the other team atop the District 3 standings. Bobcats quarterback Garrett Baumhover leads the state with 1,470 passing yards. But it will be up to the defense to stop West Delaware’s 1-2 combo of quarterback Jared Voss (563 passing yards, 4 touchdowns; 632 rushing yards, 14 TDs) and running back Wyatt Voelker (534 rushing yards, 5 TDs) to keep the winning streak intact.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 35, West Delaware 34
Maquoketa (2-1, 2-1) at Tipton (1-3, 0-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KMAQ-AM 1320
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Cardinals are flying high after a thrilling 20-14 comeback victory over Anamosa last week on Homecoming. Kannon Coakley is a big, strong quarterback for Maquoketa, and he’s already racked up 819 total yards passing and rushing on the season, along with 12 total touchdowns (6 apiece passing and rushing). Tipton will have their troubles containing Coakley and his athletic, tall target in the passing game: Caiden Atienza (15 receptions, 168 yards).
TH prediction — Maquoketa 30, Tipton 14
Dyersville Beckman (3-1, 3-0) at Wilton (1-4, 0-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Beckman leads the pack in the Class 1A District 5 title race, the only team left unbeaten in district play following a big win over former district leader Durant, 24-17, last week. This could be a trap game for the Trailblazers, playing on the road against the district’s last-place team. But behind dual-threat quarterback Nick Offerman (856 total yards, 6 TDs apiece passing and rushing) and top target through the air Trent Koelker (305 yards, three scores), it will take a lot to slow down the Blazers.
TH prediction — Beckman 38, Wilton 13
Cascade (3-2, 2-1) at Northeast Goose Lake (1-2, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Cascade won, 36-18
Outlook — The Cougars followed up a heartbreaking loss to Dyersville Beckman last week with an impressive 34-6 trouncing of Wilton. Jack Menster has been an absolute machine for Cascade, rushing for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with another 88 yards and a score receiving. The Cougars are proving they are going to be a tough out come playoff time, and they are set to feast on a Northeast team that hasn’t played since Sept. 11.
TH prediction — Cascade 41, Northeast 8
Bellevue (2-1, 0-0) at Edgewood-Colesburg (5-0, 3-0)
Kickoff — Noon on Saturday
Radio — KMCH-FM 94.7
Last year — Ed-Co won, 28-7
Outlook — This game had the making of a Class A District 5 championship showdown at the beginning of the season, and now it’s hard to know what to make of it. On paper, it should be a great contest, but the Comets haven’t played a game since Sept. 11 after having to shut down football operations after a COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the Vikings are on fire, and can seal the district title with a win on Saturday. Quarterback Max Jackson leads an explosive Bellevue offense with top targets Jacob Waller and Colby Sieverding, while the No. 5-ranked Vikings are fronted by quarterback Parker Rochford’s 579 yards through the air and eight total TDs. If the Comets can find their rhythm quickly, this should be a great ballgame.
TH prediction — Ed-Co 28, Bellevue 27
WISCONSIN
POTOSI/CASSVILLE (1-0) at RICHLAND CENTER (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville is coming off a 42-7 victory over Pecatonica/Argyle and will take on a Richland Center team that forced perennial power Lancaster into double overtime before losing, 10-7. Potosi quarterback Levi Groom threw for 152 yards and three touchdowns last week. Robby Roe caught two of those scoring passes, and that combination could be critical to the Chieftains’ success moving forward.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 35, Richland Center 14
BELMONT (1-0) at ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH (1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Belmont won, 19-6 and 43-13
Outlook — The Braves have been rolling as an eight-player program and quarterback Riley Christensen has been a big reason why. Belmont swept the home-and-home series last year. The hosts should expect another heavy dose of Christensen, and the Braves to put up another big number.
TH prediction — Belmont 42, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 14
SEASON RECORDS (Last week)
O’Neill — 17-3 (6-0)
Ortman — 15-6 (4-0)