MENOMINEE, Ill. — Every Tuesday night from May through September, there is a ballgame.
The infield is echoed with laughter and good-natured banter. From time to time, you will hear some mild, outdated trash talk that shows a competitive spirit.
It has the feel of kids from rivaling neighborhoods settling the score at a local park ball diamond and encompasses everything good that surrounds the game of baseball.
Except, it is not exactly baseball, and the players — though maybe still at heart — are not exactly kids.
For over a decade now, the Not Dead Yet Softball League has been an ongoing summer tradition. It allows players ages 60 and over, and past their prime playing years, the opportunity to compete weekly against peers on a makeshift ball diamond located between East Dubuque and Menominee.
HOW IT BEGAN
Initially, in 2011, the senior softball players elected to try their luck in the Dubuque Leisure Services League.
“We had about 14 guys and we thought, well, we’ll give it a go,” league organizer Jerry Schmidt said. “Everybody was 60 and over, and hell, we played 18 games that summer and never won a single one. We got creamed every week and it wasn’t that we didn’t have any fun; we’d still go out to the West Dubuque Tap after the game and have a couple, but we were not competitive.”
So, that fall, while enjoying a cold one at the West Dubuque Tap, the idea dawned on them to start their own league.
“We knew we had to do something yet for recreation and some competition and just so we could keep getting together, so we thought, ‘What if we started our own league?”’ Schmidt said.
One of the gentlemen present was Tom Syke, who owns farmland outside of East Dubuque and had some vacant, open land that was formerly used as a sheep pasture.
“Tom said, ‘It’s level, it’s grass, what if we just built our own field and started our own league?”’ Schmidt recalled.
With the wheels in motion, the group of friends took to the streets and were able to gather the materials necessary to begin constructing Geezer Field. Much of what was needed was donated from various businesses, and with each player bringing their own bats, the out-of-pocket expenses were very minimal.
“Really the only thing we had to pay for was the crushed lime when we built the field and the softballs we use during the game,” Schmidt said. “That’s really the only thing that’s any expense at all, and your own beer.”
THE BALLPARK
Aesthetically, Geezer Field looks more like the diamond from “The Sandlot,” but its purpose closely models the most famous line from the Field of Dreams.
And come, they did.
For more than a decade now, the picturesque property on farmland outside of East Dubuque has hosted games every Tuesday night throughout the summer.
The 40-foot backstop is made up of old dog kennel fencing welded together to surround home plate and keep the ball in play. Inside the backstop is an enclosed markerboard, framed with wood, used to keep score.
The outfield parameters, which feature a short right-field porch, a deep centerfield and a raised left-field wall are constructed of a combination of old tennis court fencing and snow fence. Along the walls are signs with handwritten messages appropriate for the athletes competing.
“Do they make Bengay body suits? I hurt everywhere,” one sign reads.
“We are pretty proud of what we built,” Schmidt said. “It’s a pretty good facility with plenty of space.”
Behind the fence in left and left-centerfield runs a stream, and while there aren’t many home runs hit at Geezer Field, one simple rule helps ensure the ball stays mostly in play.
“If you hit it over the fence into the stream, you’ve gotta swim in and get it,” Schmidt said with a chuckle. “We’re not forcing the left fielder out there. Hell, there are snakes out there.”
BATTLE OF THE YETTERS
Known as Yetters, the athletes of the Not Dead Yet League began play in 2011 with 16 guys. They didn’t have enough for two full teams, so they initially found creative ways to play the game. At its peak about five years ago, nearly 40 Yetters showed up each week, so the gang developed a three-team rotational game, termed ‘Yetter Ball,’ where one team hits, one plays the field and the other essentially waited on deck.
Currently, the number of Yetters each week is between 20 and 30, with Schmidt dividing them into two teams for a seven-inning contest. Schmidt gives the teams a unique name for every contest and rotates the players on a weekly basis.
“I divvy up into two teams,” Schmidt said. “I try to make it equal; I try to put them on a different team every week so that they are not with the same group of guys each week and try to make it as fair as possible. Everybody shows up, looks at the board, sees what team they are on and we start.”
Schmidt noted that dividing up the Yetters each week typically results in a close contest. In Week 11 on August 3, Team Biscuits narrowly edged Team Gravy, 6-5. However, after an off week due to inclement weather, history was made in Week 12. Team Hardy pummeled Team Laurel, 16-0, in the first-ever shutout in Geezer Field’s history.
“We made history tonight,” joked Schmidt, who suffered the loss on the mound. “And I’m glad to have been part of it.”
MEET THE YETTERS
They show up every Tuesday in customized jerseys with an ‘NDY’ logo (Not Dead Yet) designed similarly to the uniforms worn by the New York Yankees. And like many former Yankee greats, each Yetter is given a specific nickname throughout the season.
“It’s a blast and I’ve gained 50 new friends,” said Tom ‘Bambino’ Kane. “They are just wonderful people and we just have so much fun each week.”
Kane gained his nickname as a left-handed hitter and as one of the few Yetters with the capability to hit it over the fence. And according to league organizer, ‘Tank’ Schmidt, when Bambino connects with one, he likes to boast a little bit at home.
“His wife tells me when Bambino hits a home run, he can’t shut up for the whole night,” Schmidt chuckled. “He goes home and is still talking about the homer he hit and how far it went.”
“Yes, that’s true,” Bambino Kane confirmed. “I feel like a 20-year-old kid when that happens.”
Mike ‘Schoolboy’ Sullivan, who earned his nickname as one of the junior members of the league, said he’s proud to be part of the Yetter community.
“Guys that are this into the game and willing to throw their bodies at the field is just incredible,” Sullivan said. “Everybody’s minds are young here.”
Though he was on the wrong side of the Week 12 lopsided defeat, Schoolboy Sullivan led the vocal charge by tossing some gamesmanship in the direction of Team Hardy.
“It’s trash talk without any meaning behind it,” he said. “We let the other team win. They didn’t know it, but we were being charitable.”
Other Yetters that competed in Week 12 included Otto ‘Kruiser’ Krueger, Darryl ‘Six-Pack’ Smith, Tom ‘T-Bone’ Parkin, ‘Diamond’ Jim Demmer, Tom ‘Hit Man’ Hoelscher, Barry ‘Padre’ Pickart, Dick ‘Totally Intense’ Stence, ‘Lumber’ Jack Dye and Bill ‘Heatstroke’ Seiffert.
THE BLEACHER BABES
“Hey supermodels, let’s hear ya,” Schoolboy Sullivan yelled in the direction of the Yetters’ wives, located in their own cheering section behind home plate. Known as the Bleacher Babes, the wives are as much of a staple each week as the Yetters on the field.
“The guys live for this,” said Bleacher Babe Lisa Johnson, wife of Tank Schmidt. “When it’s a rainout, they are sad. When we can’t play because it’s too hot, they are sad.”
Johnson said she enjoys watching her husband compete, but crosses her fingers every Tuesday that he comes home in one piece.
“They get out there and they think they can do these things they did when they were young and I have to remind them that their body doesn’t do that anymore,” she said.
Bleacher Babe Val Lucas, wife of Ron ‘Rooster’ Lucas, said she enjoys the atmosphere each week.
“It’s just such a unique experience,” Lucas said. “Just the comradery with all the guys, my husband says it’s kind of like they are back playing little league again. People have formed a lot of friendships here.”
Lucas pointed out that it’s common for the Bleacher Babes to get lost in conversation and have to be reminded when their husband is at bat.
“We all help each other,” she said. “We’ll be talking and someone will nudge me and say, ‘Hey, Ron is up, you don’t want to miss it.”’
THE POSTGAME SHOW
After the game, the crew hangs around Geezer Field for a postgame cookout of burgers and brats. The Yetters fire up the grill while enjoying a hard-earned postgame beverage and the Bleacher Babes line the tables with side dishes and desserts.
“We’re all gathered around the picnic tables after we’re all done and the guys are digging at each other about some play that was made, or a mistake that happened,” Schmidt said. “You can just imagine some of the banter that goes on.”
Finally, Schmidt calls attention to the group one last time to recap the game, thank everyone for attending, and welcome any newcomers to Geezer Field.
“It’s just a wonderful group of people and I look forward to it every week,” Kane said.