Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Jake Sondreal battles for the puck with Muskegon’s William Hughes during their United States Hockey League game Sunday afternoon at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Lumberjacks won, 7-4.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The hockey gods always find a way to even things out, so Kirk MacDonald only could shrug his shoulders and think forward.

Despite a significant advantage in shots and territorial play, the Dubuque Fighting Saints dropped a 7-4 decision to Muskegon on Sunday at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints lost for the second straight game after winning four straight and earning standings points in six in a row.

