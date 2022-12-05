Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Jake Sondreal battles for the puck with Muskegon’s William Hughes during their United States Hockey League game Sunday afternoon at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Lumberjacks won, 7-4.
The hockey gods always find a way to even things out, so Kirk MacDonald only could shrug his shoulders and think forward.
Despite a significant advantage in shots and territorial play, the Dubuque Fighting Saints dropped a 7-4 decision to Muskegon on Sunday at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints lost for the second straight game after winning four straight and earning standings points in six in a row.
“We dominated the vast majority of the game, but it seemed like every mistake we made ended up in the net, and I didn’t think we made a ton of mistakes,” MacDonald, the Saints’ first-year head coach, said after his team outshot Muskegon, 33-24. “It wasn’t really anybody’s fault. But, in the past month, we’ve won a few that we probably should have lost, and maybe this is evening things out.
“We’ll bounce back. What really encouraged me is this is the first time we’ve played three games in less than 48 hours, and the young guys who have never been through this before were outstanding.”
The Lumberjacks (11-8-1-0) struck first at the 13:44 mark of the opening stanza while enjoying their first power play after killing a pair of Dubuque man-advantages. Cody Croal snuck behind the Saints defense and took a long outlet pass from Gavin McCarthy before wiring his sixth goal of the season inside the left post behind goaltender Marcus Brannman.
But the Saints (10-6-1-1) responded 73 seconds later to tie the game on Max Burkholder’s sixth goal of the season. Nils Juntorp won a battle in the neutral zone and moved the puck to Oliver Moberg for a 2-on-1 with a hustling Burkholder, who jumped into the rush. Moberg hit Burkholder with a centering pass, and Burkholder snapped a shot inside the right post behind goalie Conor Callaghan.
Muskegon regained the lead with 3:31 to play in the period. Ethan Whitcomb won a faceoff in the Dubuque zone to linemate Jake Richard, who returned a pass for a quick one-timer and Whitcomb’s 11th goal of the season.
Max Montes tied the game just 70 seconds into the middle period. He forced a turnover, Jake Sondreal tracked down the puck below the goal line and backhanded a pass to the low slot for Montes to fire inside the right post for his eighth goal of the season.
The Saints had a chance to take the lead on a 5-on-3 power play minutes later, but the Lumberjacks instead scored a shorthanded goal after the first man advantage expired. Croal converted a 2-on-0 with Richard for his seventh of the season at the 3:55 mark.
Muskegon stretched the lead to 4-2 less than 3 minutes later. Richard converted a 2-on-1 when he deked Brannman down and slid a backhander into the back of the net.
Montes struck again at the 9:46 mark to get the Saints within a goal. He misfired on a breakaway, but the Saints retrieved the puck and Burkholder found Montes at the doorstep for a backhand goal past Callaghan.
“Obviously, with us playing three games in three days, you try to find all the energy you can to play a good game,” Montes said. “As a team, I really thought we did play a good game. We made some really nice plays, and I was fortunate enough to capitalize on some of them.
“Honestly, I don’t think we have to do too much differently. We had a couple of breakdowns we can fix, and we can be more mentally dialed in for the whole game instead of taking a few minutes off. But we’ve been playing really well lately, and if we continue to do that, the results will come.”
Owen Mehlenbacher regained the two-goal cushion at the 16:34 mark when he redirected Jack Sparkes’ shot from the point past Brannman for his sixth of the season.
A slick passing sequence pulled the Saints within 5-4 just 1:29 into the third. Juntorp, Sondreal and Moberg made tic-tac-toe passes in the Muskegon zone before Juntorp finished with a tap-in for his seventh of the season.
But Jack Reimann got that goal back 6:06 later with a quick one-timer off a Justin Solovey feed. And McCarthy added an empty net goal late in the third to seal the victory.
