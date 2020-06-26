CASCADE, Iowa — They certainly don’t play like the youngest Cascade High School baseball team in years.
The Cougars showed plenty of resolve Thursday night in a 3-2 victory over Durant in River Valley Conference play at American Legion Field. Cascade (3-2) came from behind to win and showed poise in a handful of pressure situations on defense.
Cascade’s starting lineup included just two seniors, three juniors, three sophomores, a freshman and an eighth grader.
“Our seniors are really good leaders, and the coaches do a great job of making sure we know what we’re doing,” said sophomore Tanner Simon, who scored the first run and drove in the second. “We’ve gotten a lot of reps in practice, and we play with a lot of confidence.
“It helped that we got really good pitching from Jack (Carr) tonight. We had a couple errors early, but we settled down and were able to help him out in the end.”
Carr scattered eight hits, struck out six and walked three in his second start. He pitched five shutout innings last Thursday but got a no-decision.
In this outing, he regrouped after a sun delay in the second inning.
“The key was being able to locate my change-up pretty well,” the sophomore said. “I was able to work on it a little bit during the delay, and it was a lot more effective after that.
“We needed this after a couple of tough losses to West Branch and Camanche.”
After Carr worked his way out of a jam in the top half of the first inning, the Cougars struck for the first run of the game in the bottom half. Simon led off with a hustle infield single, stole second and scored on Kaleb Topping’s two-out double to the wall in the left-centerfield power alley.
Durant answered in the second after Brendan Paper reached on an error to lead off. He scored on a two-out triple by No. 9 hitter Nolan DeLong, who came across on Drew DeLong’s infield single.
The Cougars pulled even in the bottom of the second after Carter Green drilled the first pitch of the inning back up the middle for a base hit. He scored when Simon delivered his second hit, a two-out chopper up the middle.
Carr stepped up in another key situation in the top of the fifth, when Keagan Head, Logan Callison and Nate Dierickx connected for consecutive one-out singles. But Carr coaxed Paper into a foul out and fanned Lucas Callison to end the threat.
Will Hosch led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk, and pinch runner Hugh Molony advanced to third on a stolen base and passed ball. He scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch from reliever Head.
“We have some guys who got experience as really young guys last year, which helps,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “We’ve been good in spots, but our young guys are starting to figure it out.
“They have a really calm demeanor about them. They don’t get too worked up about anything. I think a lot of that has to do with the fact they’re happy to have the chance to play after not getting the chance with spring sports.”
Durant fell to 2-3.