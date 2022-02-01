Playing its third game in four days, a sluggish start Monday night would have been understandable for the Dubuque Wahlert girls basketball team.
It was the exact opposite.
The Golden Eagles surged out of the opening tip and were red-hot from the floor, only to see it nearly fizzle away late in the game. Wahlert’s fiery start was enough, however, surviving a late comeback attempt to defeat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 63-60, at Wahlert High School.
The game couldn’t have started any better for the home team. Just more than 3 minutes in, Wahlert got out to a 13-3 lead behind 3-pointers from Claire Lueken, Maria Freed and Abby Kluck.
“We talk about being the aggressor,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “Instead of the other team being the aggressor, we want to step up and just go after it. When the ball goes through the hole, it’s a much different game for us.”
The Golden Eagles tacked on two more first-quarter triples from Lueken and Freed to cap a scorching 5-for-6 effort from downtown in the first 8 minutes for a 23-13 lead.
“We just always want to get on a run like that and get in their heads,” Lueken said. “The first quarter is a busting quarter for us.”
The J-Hawks chipped away at the deficit in the second quarter behind a 6-0 run and closed the gap to 27-24, but Wahlert had a response before the half.
Lueken knocked down another trey, followed by a jumper, and Emma Donovan hit two from close range in the final 30 seconds to send the Eagles into the locker room with a 9-0 run and a 36-24 lead.
Wahlert looked poised to put the outcome to rest as they surged to a 48-26 advantage at 4:56 of the third quarter with yet two more 3-pointers from Nora King and Freed. Emma Donovan’s scoring drive and putback gave them a commanding 50-28 advantage at the 3:08 mark.
But Jefferson closed on a 9-2 run to give themselves a shot in the closing quarter, trailing 52-37.
“We have a reputation of losing our energy in the second half,” Lueken said. “We’re just trying to keep that mentality of being the aggressor for the entire game. I think we got a little tired from a great defense in the first half, but we need to keep that energy up the whole game.”
With 3:29 remaining, the J-Hawks had cut even further into the lead, but Wahlert was still comfortably ahead and in control.
Then things got very interesting.
The Eagles’ hot shooting that carried them through the first 24 minutes of the game disappeared. They suddenly were bitten by the turnover bug after committing hardly any to that point. And they were unable to extend their lead at the free-throw line down the stretch, continuously missing the front end of the 1-and-1.
Before the blink of an eye, the J-Hawks were within five, 62-57, with 37 seconds remaining. Leading, 63-60, with 14 seconds on the clock, Wahlert threw away the inbounds pass, giving Jefferson one last gasp.
Jefferson’s desperation 3-point attempt fell way off the mark.
Lueken and Freed fronted the Eagles with 16 points apiece. Donovan added 14, while King chipped in eight.