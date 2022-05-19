Here is a preview capsule or area athletes competing in Class 2A today in the Iowa state track meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines:
CASCADE
Boys qualifiers — Jack Menster (100); Cole Miller (400); 4x100 (Luka Rickels, Menster, Will Hosch, Isaac Nava, Miller, Trever Finzel); 4x200 (Rickels, Menster, Nava, Miller, Hosch, Finzel); 4x400 (Nava, Rickels, Davis Trumm, Miller, Hosch, Quinn Casey); 4x800 (Trumm, Adam Knepper, Nava, Lane Cook, Miller, Andrew Kaalberg); Ben Fransen (discus); Fransen (shot put); sprint medley (Rickels, Hosch, Menster, Miller, Finzel, Nava)
Girls qualifiers — Molly Roling (400); Devin Simon (100 hurdles); Kate Green (100 hurdles); Elizabeth Gibbs (400 hurdles); Simon (400 hurdles); shuttle hurdle relay (Gibbs, Green, Brianna Koppes, Simon, Emersyn Green, Ella Nauman); 4x400 (Roling, Gibbs, Grace Rhomberg, Simon, Nauman, Green)
Outlook — The boys 4x400 will run as the No. 2 seed, less than a second off the qualifying time of No. 1 seed Denver, while the sprint medley squad is seeded eighth with the capability of putting up a big result. Miller is the No. 4 seed in the 400.
On the girls side, Simon is the No. 3 seed in the 100 hurdles and No. 6 in the 400 hurdles. Her teammate, Gibbs, will oppose her in the 400 hurdles as a No. 4 seed. The pair will join forces as part of the top-seeded team in the shuttle hurdle relay looking for gold, as well as the 4x400 where they are the No. 4 seed.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Boys qualifiers — Wyatt Schulte (discus); Schulte (shot put)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.