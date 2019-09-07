DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Lancaster defense knew it had to be on point in its SWAL conference opener against Darlington on Friday night.
The Flying Arrows forced five turnovers to go along with a blocked punt as they knocked off the host Redbirds, 46-21, to improve to 3-0, 1-0 in league play.
Senior linebacker Caden Straka led the defensive charge with two sacks, seven assisted tackles and a fumble recovery.
“Our defense came up with some big plays that really kept the momentum on our side,” Straka said. “Turnovers were huge tonight, and they really helped spark our offense.”
The Arrows offense, led by senior Corey Hahn’s five-touchdown night, scored three times in the fourth quarter to help Lancaster seal the win.
Hahn finished the game with 237 yards on 29 carries, including a 28-yard run to start the third quarter.
“We didn’t finish the first half like we wanted to, so it was important to come back out and make a statement right away,” Hahn said. “Darlington is a good team, and they were coming hard at us all night. It felt really great to be able to pull away at the end.”
The Arrows led, 14-0, at the end of the first quarter after scores from Hahn and quarterback Hayden Knapp.
Meanwhile the Redbirds (2-1, 0-1) found themselves recovering from a lost fumble and blocked punt.
“We did not play very well in the first quarter at all,” Darlington coach Travis Winkers said. “A lot of things did not go right, and we got ourselves into a hole early against a very good team.”
The Redbirds got a spark in the second quarter on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Braden Davis to Carter Lancaster to pull Darlington within one score.
Hahn was there to answer with his second score of the night, this time from 4-yards out to put Lancaster up, 20-7, at the half.
He would score once more in the third on a 28-yard run before adding a 2-yard score in the fourth before putting the exclamation point on the night with a 76-yard run with 4:14 remaining.
“We knew coming in that our defense was our strength, and they played exceptionally well tonight,” Lancaster coach John Hoch said. “Corey brought some big bursts there at the end, and our offensive line continues to improve every day. It was a great win for us and a great way to open SWAL play.”
The Redbirds scored twice more on passes from Davis to Lancaster and Cayden Rankin, but they had no answer for Hahn and the Arrow defense.
“Straka and Hahn played very well,” Winkers said. “They were men among boys out there at times.”
Carter Lancaster finished the game with 143 receiving yards on seven catches.