Matt Savoie felt right at home in Dubuque two summers ago, when he accompanied his older brother, Carter, and close family friend Michael Benning to the Fighting Saints’ main tryout camp.
So, with Canadian junior hockey on pause this winter because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound center from St. Albert, Alberta, inquired about playing in the United States Hockey League. Savoie, widely considered one of the top three prospects for the 2022 National Hockey League Draft, tallied two goals and an assist in his debut Friday night as Dubuque defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks, 7-4, at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“My time down here was great and with no hockey going on in Canada, I thought it was the perfect fit to get playing again,” said Savoie, who turned 17 on New Year’s Day. “I’m familiar with the organization, which was huge. They welcomed me with open arms and I’m grateful for that.
“I haven’t been on the ice in a while with all the rinks being closed where I’m from. It was good to get a few skates in and jump back into it. It’s special to have a game like this, especially getting a win.”
Savoie attended the Saints’ main camp as a 14 year old in 2019 and certainly didn’t play like the youngest attendee. Carter Savoie and Benning were Saints affiliates lists players at the time and planned to play in Dubuque this season until the University of Denver accelerated their enrollment by one year.
This fall, the Florida Panthers drafted Benning in the fourth round, 95th overall, and Carter Savoie went five picks later to his hometown Edmonton Oilers. Carter Savoie and Benning have already established themselves as two of the top freshmen in NCAA Division I hockey. Entering this weekend, Carter Savoie led Denver in scoring with 13 points in 12 games, followed by former Saints forward Cole Guttman with 10 points and Benning with eight.
“Matthew is the best player on the planet in his age group, so, obviously, we’re really excited to have him,” Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “We’ve had a really good relationship with his family for a few years now, and it means a lot that they trust us with his development.
“It says a lot about our organization that an elite player like Matthew wants to come to us.”
Matt Savoie signed with the Winnipeg Ice of the major junior Western Hockey League and forfeited his NCAA eligibility. The WHL has not started its season or set a target date for starting, so Savoie began this season with Sherwood Park in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He tallied three goals and six points in four games.
Savoie racked up 19 goals and 52 points in 22 games for the Rink Hockey Academy U18 squad last season. He also contributed seven assists in 22 games for Winnipeg and tallied a goal and six points in six games for Team Canada at the World Under-17 championships.
“Matt is a very dynamic skater — very similar to a Riese Gaber in how he aggressively gets up and down the ice and holds his speed while carrying the puck,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “He’s been identified as a top NHL prospect already, so we’re really excited to add him to our group.”
Savoie made an immediate impact Friday night by scoring a goal and assisting on another as the Saints took a 4-0 lead in the first period.
Dubuque took a 1-0 lead just 3:41 into the game, when Connor Kurth scored his ninth goal of the season by burying a rebound. Savoie and P.J. Fletcher set up the power play goal.
Braden Doyle doubled the lead with a highlight reel goal from below the goal line at 14:09. Riley Stuart set up Doyle’s first of the year.
Just 18 seconds later, Savoie made it 3-0. He took a Kurth outlet pass, used his speed to create separation on the right wing and fired a shot through goalie Charlie Glockner’s legs.
Dubuque made it 4-0 with just 30 seconds remaining in the period. Ryan Alexander drove the net and buried Robert Cronin’s pass from below the goal line for his first goal of the season.
Just 24 seconds into the middle period, Savoie scored his second goal of the night. He took another Kurth outlet on the right wing and beat backup goalie Emmett Croteau.
But Waterloo’s David Gucciardi and Michael LaStarza scored goals 14 seconds apart minutes later to pull the Black Hawks within 5-2. Jonah Copre made it a two-goal game at 14:38, before Cronin buried a Max Montes feed 20 seconds later to make it 6-3 through two periods.
Kyler Kleven’s power play goal 1:07 into the third pulled Waterloo within 6-4. Daniyal Dzhaniyev converted an odd-man rush with Andrei Buyalsky at 12:46 to extend the lead to 7-4.
Reilly Herbst earned a victory in his debut in the Dubuque net. He stopped 17 shots.