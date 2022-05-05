If there was any doubt that Dubuque is home to some of the state’s top female distance runners, Thursday’s Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional meet put it to rest.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl won the 1,500-meter run, Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas won the 3,000, and the two schools combined to account for four of the top five finishers in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000.
Hempstead also won the 4x400 relay (4:07.81) and distance medley relay (4:30.47) to finish second as a team behind Iowa City West, 155-148, at the meet held in Waterloo, Iowa.
Senior won the 4x800 relay (10:02.25) and was fourth with 119 points. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (124) placed third.
Gehl won the 1,500 in 4:58.90. Senior’s Kaitlyn Miller (5:01.43) was second and the Rams’ Claire Hoyer was fourth in 5:12.09. Hempstead’s Evie Henneberry was fifth in 5:15.06.
Klapatauskas finished the 3,000 in 11:08.75 and was followed by Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen (11:11.44). Henneberry was fourth in 11:13.52 and Senior’s Georgia Harms was fifth in 11:18.63.
Gehl added a runner-up finish in the 800 (2:20.19) and teammate Brooke O’Brien was fourth in 2:27.84. Klapatauskas (2:20.26) and Rams teammate Julia Kilgore (2:31.70) placed third and fifth, respectively.
Hempstead’s Emily Klein was second in the 100 (13.18) and third in the 200 (26.87). The Mustangs’ Camdyn Kay was fourth in the 400 (1:01.22) and high jump (4-8); Mya Curry took fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:09.99); Natalie Schlichte (15-5) was fourth in the long jump; and Ashley Glennon (94-6 ½) and Gabby Frederick (92-6) went 3-4 in the discus. The Mustangs placed fifth in the 4x100 relay (52.92), second in the 4x800 (10:11.29), fourth in the shuttle hurdle (1:16.80) and third in the sprint medley (1:53.66).
Senior’s Jayden Steuer (34-5) and Breen Duffy (33-10 ¾) finished 1-2 in the shot put while Duffy won the discus (102-0).
The Rams’ Sophie Link was third in the 100 (13.28) and fourth in the 200 (27.35). Senior was third in the 4x100 relay (52.66), fifth in the sprint medley (2:01.39) and fourth in the distance medley 4:40.70).
BOYS
Rams’ Kruse claims 2 titles — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse won the 400-meter dash and the 400 hurdles while finishing runner-up to teammate Sam Akins in the high jump at the MVC Valley Divisional meet hosted by Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Kruse won the 400 in 50.24 seconds and claimed gold in the hurdles event in 55.19 to help the Rams finish third as a team with 96 points.
Iowa City West beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 116-115, for the team title. Dubuque Hempstead was fourth with 68 points.
Akins bested Kruse for the long jump title with a lead of 22-9 1/4. Kruse settled for silver at 21-11 ½.
Kruse also turned in a fifth-place finish in the 110 hurdles (16.12).
The Rams’ Nick Lambe was fifth in the 100 (11.53), Easton Stackis was second in the 400 (50.48), Jack Gilligan placed third in the 800 (2:04.36), Cohen Pfohl was fifth in the discus (116-8) and third in the shot put (46-3 ½); and Isaac Gooch was third in the high jump (5-10).
Hempstead’s Luke Odefey was fifth in the 400 (52.71); Derek Leicht was runner-up (1:59.61) and Caleb Kass was fifth (2:07.79) in the 800; Noah Pettinger was second in the 110 hurdles (15.45); John Maloney took second (4:24.93) and Jonathan O’Brien was fourth (4:31.20) in the 1,600; Maloney took second (9:24.66) and Kass was fourth (9:56.49) in the 3,200; George Holesinger was fourth in the 400 hurdles (59.16); and John Ostrander was second in the shot put (47-2).