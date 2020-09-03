EPWORTH, Iowa — With one of its star players sidelined for the second half of Thursday’s match, and a Dubuque County rival threatening an upset, the Western Dubuque volleyball team unleashed its powerful “Decepticon.”
Meg “Meg-a-tron” Besler awoke for the Bobcats with a career-high 19 kills and Iowa Class 4A No. 2 Western Dubuque stormed back to defeat Dubuque Senior in four sets.
Throughout the night, the Bobcats’ student section could be heard chanting “Meg-a-tron” — their nickname for Besler after the famed enemy robot in the Transformers franchise. The night belonged to her as she mechanically ripped up the Rams. Her opponent simply didn’t have an answer.
“On Tuesday (at rival Dubuque Wahlert), she had a rough game and I jokingly told her that you’re allowed one rough game and unfortunately you already wasted that,” said WD coach Megan Scherrman. “Wow, you want to talk about a girl who stepped it up tonight when we needed it.”
Besler had back-to-back kills to push her team to set point in the opening frame and libero Ella Meyer’s ace clinched Set 1 for the Bobcats, 27-25. The WD right side then had a block and a pair of kills as the Bobcats (4-2) scored the final nine points of Set 2 for a 25-11 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
But toward the end of that second set, WD’s junior outside hitter Meredith Bahl (a member of the 4A all-state tournament team in 2019) was subbed out of the match. She was later seen on the sidelines with her right wrist wrapped in ice, and midway through Set 3, Bahl’s arm was wrapped in a splint.
The Rams (3-3) seized momentum with Bahl sidelined. A kill by Payton Kizer tied Senior up, 16-16, in Set 3 and was the start of an eight-point run and a 23-16 lead for the Rams.
Maddy Maahs finally sided out for the Bobcats with a tip-kill, and a misplay by Senior gave WD some life with a 23-18 deficit. Back-to-back kills by Katelyn Kitchen sealed the Rams win, 25-18, and extended the match to a fourth set.
“We knew we just had to pick it up,” said Besler, WD’s lone returning senior starter. “We just knew we had to have each other’s backs on this one.
“(Bahl) is a huge role for us. She’s always on the court and she’s always there to pick us up. But we know that we’ll pick each other up. We have plenty of players that can do it.”
After falling behind, 6-1, to start Set 4, the Rams rallied with a 6-0 run to take a 14-12 lead midway through the frame. That’s when the same WD spark that carried the Bobcats all the way to last season’s state championship match re-emerged.
Libby Lansing’s kill out of the middle sided-out for WD and was the start of an 8-2 swing for the Bobcats. At the center of it was Besler, who racked up four more kills, including a smash on the right side to cap the run and give her team a 20-16 lead.
Senior scored three straight points late to get back within 23-21, and another kill by Kitchen staved off match point, 24-22.
Maddie Harris delivered the final nail with a hard swing on the outside and the Bobcats escaped with a 25-22 Set 4 victory.
“We touched on believing that we can win and working on that confidence of knowing we’re capable of winning, even in tight matches,” said Haley Zenner, the Rams’ first-year head coach. “They are fighters. They work hard every day. I never question their fight.”
Harris finished with seven kills and Maahs led the Bobcats with 32 assists. Kitchen and Olivia Baxter paced the Senior offense with seven kills apiece, Brooke Healey added six kills, and Kizer finished with a team-high 12 digs.
Bahl’s prognosis was unknown by the end of Thursday’s match. Scherrman said that it’s “a huge loss” if Bahl were to miss significant time.
But there was also a lot Scherrman liked about Thursday night. In the absence of a top player, the rest of the Bobcats showed how hard they’re willing to grind for every win.
“The team camaraderie really came out when Meredith went down, they weren’t going to give up because we lost one player,” Scherrman said. “I’m so proud of the girls for stepping up. I’m proud they were able to pull this out.”