The long, painful wait is finally over for Illinois high school athletes.
The Illinois High School Association on Wednesday released an updated activities schedule for the remainder of the school year. Activities have been disrupted since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We understood the high level of anticipation surrounding today’s announcement, along with the scrutiny that will accompany it,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a press release announcing the activities calendar. “Ultimately, the Board adhered to its stated goals throughout the pandemic: providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago.
“I recognize that many schools and coaches could likely offer a tweak here or there that would have, in their opinion, made it ‘better’ for their school or sport. Our Board faced an impossible task with a litany of factors. They were conscientious in considering every possibility and I believe their decisions today are a positive step for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our students. We are excited to channel our energy into creating as many positive experiences for Illinois high school students as we can between now and the end of this extraordinary school year.”
In sports involving area schools:
• Boys and girls basketball teams may begin practice immediately and can schedule games after holding seven practices, but their seasons will close on March 13 without a state tournament series.
• Football practice will begin March 3 with first games scheduled for March 19. Its season will end on April 24 without a state playoff series.
• Volleyball practice begins March 8 and games can commence after a team holds seven practices. Its season will also end on April 24 without a state playoff series.
• The wrestling season has been shifted to spring/summer, with practices slated to begin April 19 and closing on June 12 without a postseason series.
• The traditional spring sports of baseball, softball and track & field will all begin practice on April 5 with events allowed after seven practice sessions. Their seasons will end June 19, but the IHSA has not made a determination on postseason series.
Participants must wear masks at all times unless competing in outdoor activities with ample social distancing.
“We still have regions of the state that need to make strides in order to be able to play basketball this winter,” Anderson said. “That underscores the importance of our schools following all the mitigations and precautions. We need to maintain a positive trajectory not only to get winter sports going, but to make sure we do not have any regions regress before spring and summer sports have their opportunity. We can all do our part by wearing a mask and socially distancing.”