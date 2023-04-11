05212022-statetrack2022-16-sg.JPG
Cascade’s Kate Green runs the shuttle hurdle relay at last year’s Iowa Class 2A state meet in Des Moines. Green, Devin Simon and Brianna Koppes return to defend their state championship in the event.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

The Cascade shuttle hurdlers returned from Des Moines last season with a gold medal dangling around their necks. With the majority of that foursome back at it this year, look for the Cougars to make some more noise inside the Blue Oval.

Beckman, Bellevue and Maquoketa also return athletes with state experience under their belts, which sets the tone for an exciting season for area River Valley Conference schools.

