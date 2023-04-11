The Cascade shuttle hurdlers returned from Des Moines last season with a gold medal dangling around their necks. With the majority of that foursome back at it this year, look for the Cougars to make some more noise inside the Blue Oval.
Beckman, Bellevue and Maquoketa also return athletes with state experience under their belts, which sets the tone for an exciting season for area River Valley Conference schools.
Here is a preview of their season:
Recommended for you
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Co-coaches — Todd Troutman (38th season), Ryan Meissner (8th season)
Returning veterans — Abby Knepper (sr., sprints/hurdles); Maria Kruse (jr., distance); Izzy Lutgen (jr., sprinter); Julia Mertz (jr., distance); Kennedy Recker (jr., mid-distance); Maria Dudzik (jr., mid-distance); Anna Sperfslage (soph., sprinter); Claire Heinrichs (soph., mid-distance/hurdles); Gianna Westhoff (soph., sprinter); Haley Kluesner (soph., sprinter); Judith Williams (soph., mid-distance); Kaitlyn Besler (soph., sprints/hurdles); Kayla Burkle (soph., sprints/hurdles); Rebecca Goerdt (soph., sprinter); Sophia Geistkemper (jr., sprinter); Emma Barrick (soph., thrower)
Promising newcomers — Madelyn Reiter (soph., distance); Taylor Forrest (fr., sprinter); Madison Goedken (fr., sprints/jumps); Briseyda Rodriguez (fr., sprinter)
Outlook — Mertz is the Trailblazers’ lone returning state qualifier from last year after placing 24th in the 1,500 on the Blue Oval. But with several athletes competing from the cross country team that placed fourth at state this season, hopes are high for Beckman’s distance team. Knepper, the lone senior, will be a crucial mentor to the young sprinters and hurdlers.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Craig Reuter (1st season)
Returning veterans — Morgan Meyer (sr., sprints/jumps); Adessa Leibfried (sr., sprinter); Jamie Portz (jr., sprinter); Tayla Leibfried (soph., sprints/hurdles); Delaney Dunne (sr., distance); Hannah Braet (jr., distance); Grace Hingten (jr., distance); Cate Dunne (soph., distance); Caitlyn Klein (soph., sprints/jumps); Jade Sprout (soph., sprints/mid-distance)
Promising newcomers –—Sophia Tigges (sr., sprinter); Lilly Courtney (jr., sprints/throws); Cydney Tath (fr., sprints/jumps)
Outlook — Meyer, Portz and Adessa Leibfried all got a taste of the Blue Oval while competing in the 4x100 last year at state. The three upperclassmen look to be leaders this season for an otherwise young and inexperienced group of sprinters. The Comets will have some veteran distance runners hungry to make their first trips to Des Moines.
CASCADE
Coach — Tim Frake (18th season)
Returning letterwinners — Brianna Koppes (sr., sprints/hurdles); Grace Rhomberg (sr., throws/sprints/mid-distance); Devin Simon (sr., hurdles/sprints/mid-distance); Ellie Green Jr., sprints); Zuleika Nodal (jr., thrower); Emersyn Green (soph., sprints/hurdles); Kate Green (soph., hurdles/sprints); Ella Nauman (soph., distance); Issie Rhomberg (soph., sprints/jumps); Molly Roling (soph., sprints/mid-distance); Kennedy Simon (soph., distance)
Outlook — Devin Simon, Koppes and Kate Green return after winning state gold last year in the shuttle hurdle relay. Roling, Rhomberg and Devin Simon are back after making up three-fourths of the bronze-medal winning 4x400 squad at state. Cascade’s strength this season lies in its hurdlers and sprinters, but with added depth and more experience, the Cougars are hopeful to make some noise in distance and the field events.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Tod Bowman
Returning veterans — Reese Kuhlman (jr.); Clare Hackman (sr.); Kalyn Hackman (soph.); Taylor Wing (soph.); Kacy Williams (jr.); Chloee Abeln (soph.); Allison Bean (jr.); Katie Christiansen (soph.); Brianna Harwick (sr.); Brittney Hovey (sr.); Marlie Lemke (sr.); Ali Simmons (jr.); Malia Sims (sr.); Finley Starr (soph.); Kylie Trentz (soph.); Rylee Wing (soph.)
Promising newcomers — Cora Widel (fr.); Justice Ambruster (fr.); Izzy Hardin (fr.)
Outlook — Kuhlman placed 10th at last year’s state meet in the 400, and Clare Hackman, Kalyn Hackman and Taylor Wing all come back from the distance medley team that placed 22nd. The Cardinals have a deep roster that features a nice mix of sprinters, distance runners and athletes ready to take the next step in field events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.