The Dubuque Senior girls cross country team cruised to a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship on Thursday in Iowa City.
Lily Schmidt won the individual title in 18 minutes and 21 seconds at the Mississippi Divisional at the University of Iowa’s Ashton Cross Country Course, as the Rams placed three runners in the top four. Claire Edmondson finished in second place in 18:48, and Izzy Gorton was fourth in 18:57 as Senior outpaced Iowa City High, 32-56.
Lauren Klein was seventh in 19:14 to lead Western Dubuque to a fourth-place finish.
The Bobcats finished in fifth as a team on the boys side, led by Cade Messer’s 11th-place finish in 16:34.
Conner Kilgore ran 16:44 and placed 17th to lead Senior, which finished in sixth.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cougars split — At Cascade, Iowa: Abby Welter recorded two aces and two blocks, and Molly McElmeel added seven kills as Cascade beat Bellevue, 21-18, 21-12, in a River Valley Conference tournament quarterfinal. The Cougars then lost to West Liberty, 25-21, 25-16.
Mohawks go 0-3 — At Clinton, Iowa: Holly Kremer had 12 kills and four blocks as Bellevue Marquette dropped Tri-Rivers Conference tournament pool-play matches against Easton Valley (21-12, 21-15), Clinton Prince of Peace (21-18, 21-6) and Wyoming Midland (18-21, 21-11, 15-12).
Cuba City 3, Darlington 1 — At Darlington, Wis.: Hailey Stich had 22 kills and 22 digs, and Kayla Stich added 20 assists and three aces as the Cubans beat the Redbirds, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 31-29.
Potosi 3, Shullsburg 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: Lily Post recorded 28 kills and Kylie Reuter added 16 as the Chieftains outlasted the Miners, 17-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 17-15.
Lanark Eastland 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Julia Finazzo led the Wildcats with two kills in a 25-14, 25-8 loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
William Penn 5, Clarke 0 — At Dubuque: Jan Paule made eight saves in goal as the Pride slipped to 2-11, 0-8 in the Heart of America Conference.