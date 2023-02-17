Several Class 1A and 2A area prep boys basketball teams had to put their march toward the state tournament on hold as Thursday’s snowy conditions wiped out nearly every district contest in the Telegraph Herald coverage area.
The following boys postseason contests were postponed on Thursday with the rescheduled date and start time in parenthesis:
Clinton Prince of Peace at Bellevue (tonight, 8:15 p.m.); Wyoming Midland at Bellevue Marquette (tonight, 7 p.m.); Denver at Beckman Catholic (tonight, 7 p.m.); Cascade at Jesup (Saturday, 5 p.m.).
Recommended for you
Maquoketa Valley 47, Turkey Valley 42 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats moved one step closer to Des Moines with a narrow Class 1A District 5 semifinal victory. Maquoketa Valley will travel to IHSAA No. 2-ranked and undefeated North Linn in Tuesday’s District 5 final.
Wahlert 51, Linn-Mar 44 — At Wahlert: Jack Walsh scored 14 points, Nolan Berendes added 12 and Duke Faley chipped in eight to lead the Golden Eagles (11-9) to the Mississippi Valley Conference win on Tuesday night. Seamus Crahan contributed 11 rebounds for Wahlert. Linn-Mar (7-13) got 17 points from Jackson Severson.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 71, Fennimore 37 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Division 4 No. 7-ranked Cubans (22-2, 14-0 SWAL) routed the Golden Eagles in the regular-season finale to finish unblemished in conference play.
Platteville 64, River Valley 41 — At Spring Green, Wis.: The Hillmen (18-6, 8-2 SWC) were led by a 23-point effort from Camryn Nies and 18 points from Maddi Carl to wrap up regular-season play.
Western Dubuque 56, Maquoketa 51 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Kaitlyn Thole dropped 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Bobcats improved to 4-18 with the upset victory at Maquoketa in the Iowa Class 4A Region 6 opener on Wednesday. Carson Koerperich chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Karrington Asp contributed 12 points. Western Dubuque will visit De Witt Central at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Maquoketa bowed out at 13-10.
West Delaware 43, Independence 29 — At Manchester, Iowa: Brooke Krogmann and Josie McMahon scored nine points apiece as the Hawks (7-15) won the Iowa Class 4A Region 5 opener and advanced to play at Decorah in the second round on Saturday night. West Delaware jumped to a 26-12 halftime led and outscored Independence, 10-1, in the second quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.