Several Class 1A and 2A area prep boys basketball teams had to put their march toward the state tournament on hold as Thursday’s snowy conditions wiped out nearly every district contest in the Telegraph Herald coverage area.

The following boys postseason contests were postponed on Thursday with the rescheduled date and start time in parenthesis:

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.