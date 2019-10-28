Riese Gaber can’t wait to show the fans of Dubuque what the Fighting Saints have been up to the last five weeks.
The Saints own the United States Hockey League’s highest winning percentage at .929, thanks to a 6-0-1 start to the season. They remain the only team in the league without a regulation-time defeat despite playing only once so far at Mystique Community Ice Center.
That will change this weekend. The Saints host Omaha on Friday and Cedar Rapids on Saturday — both at 7:05 p.m. — to kick off a six-game homestand.
“We’re super excited to get back home, and we hope all of Dubuque is, too,” said Gaber, who leads the team with five goals, including a pair of game-winners. “Hopefully, our barn will be packed this weekend and our fans will make a lot of noise. I don’t think we could be any more excited about finally getting back home on our home ice.
“Our fans haven’t had much of a chance to see us so far this year because of the schedule, so we want to show them what we’re capable of and what they’re going to be seeing from us the rest of the season. We’re excited to get out and perform for them.”
The Saints opened the season with a pair of games at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh on Sept. 26-27 and have boarded the bus for such locales as Kearney, Neb.; Des Moines; Sioux City and Plymouth, Mich. Their lone home game at Mystique came on Oct. 5, when they squeaked out a 3-2 victory over the Madison Capitols.
The Saints and Fargo are tied with the fewest games played at seven each. That explains why, despite the .929 winning percentage, the Saints sit behind Chicago (7-2-1) and Team USA (7-5-0) in the Eastern Conference standings.
“As far as the schedule goes, we’ve started the season kind of slowly,” Saints third-year head coach Oliver David said. “But that’s afforded us a chance to get to know one another better and do some quality training. And we’ll need that with 11 games coming up here in November.
“But, what I’m most impressed with is the overall team chemistry and character of this team. We’ve continued to show a never-say-die attitude.”
That certainly came in handy Saturday night in Plymouth against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program’s U17 squad.
The Saints scored twice in the final 3:21 of regulation to overcome a two-goal deficit and force overtime. Team USA eventually won, 5-4, but the Saints earned a valuable standings point and stayed unblemished in regulation.
Dubuque has trailed in all seven regular-season games after going 4-0 in the preseason.
“We definitely outchanced (Team USA) all night, but their goalie (Gibson Homer) stood on his head and we just couldn’t score,” said Matthew Kopperud, who finished with a goal and two assists and took a team-high seven shots on goal. “That last five minutes, we finally started clicking, and we actually came close to winning it.
“We’re having one of the best seasons Dubuque has had in a while, and we’re coming off a really good game against a quality team. Getting that (standings) point was huge. Hopefully, that’s something that carries over to Friday night and we show our fans what we’ve been doing on the road lately.”