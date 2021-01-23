EPWORTH, Iowa — Dubuque Senior coach Jared Deutsch has a deep bench. He needed it Friday.
In a game that featured 46 fouls, Senior snapped a five-game losing streak with a 65-50 win over host Western Dubuque in Mississippi Valley Conference girls prep basketball action.
“This is the deepest team I’ve ever coached,” Deutsch said. “We can go 11 deep, and we proved it tonight.”
The Rams (6-5) full-court press set the tone early. Senior parlayed a trio of steals into an early lead.
Payton Kizer and Josie Potts connected on 3-pointers to help stake the Rams to an 8-4 edge.
WD, which fell to 3-12, was also active defensively, and recovered to grab a 12-10 lead. Bobcat freshman Carson Koerperich had a pair of steals that she converted to points from the free-throw line. WD, in fact, had other opportunities from the stripe, but missed three consecutive front-end bonus shots as Senior piled up nine first-quarter fouls.
The Rams took an 18-14 lead heading into the second on the wings of an 8-2 run.
Senior’s lead reached double-digits during a 10-1 run midway through the second. The Rams took their biggest lead in the final moments before halftime on an Oliva Baxter free throw, while WD continued to struggle from the line. The Bobcats made three in a row at one point, but connected on just half of their 10 charity-stripe opportunities in the period as Senior led 35-23 at the midway point.
If the Rams’ defense set the tone at the beginning of the game, their offense would take center stage immediately after halftime. Senior connected on six of its first seven shots from the field in the third quarter and took its biggest lead of the game when Elly Haber buried a 3-pointer right before the 4:00-mark to give the Rams a 49-28 lead.
Senior led by as many as 26, but WD wouldn’t go down without a fight behind Madison Maahs and Koerperich. The duo combined for 23 of the Bobcats 27 second-half points. Maahs finished with 13 pointst. Koerperich had 16 of her game-high 22 after halftime.
“Senior is a team that likes to press and run the floor,” WD coach Amy Ostwinkle said. “We like to run and the (fouls) kind of took everybody out of it. But we didn’t quit. We kept going.”
Although the Rams were whistled for more fouls, they were more efficient at the line. WD was just 16-for-33, while Senior was 15-for-18.
Sam McDonald came off the bench to lead three Rams in double figures. She scored 13 points while Baxter and Anna Kruse had 11 each.