The game was far from decided 4 minutes in.
But Dubuque Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch had a pretty good feeling where things were heading.
Hempstead’s hot-shooting first quarter set the stage for the Mustangs’ 64-55 win Friday over visiting Western Dubuque at Moody Gym.
Kellen Strohmeyer led Hempstead with 21 points as the Mustangs improved to 2-0. Cameron Fens scored 17 points, pulled down eight rebounds and had five blocked shots for Hempstead.
“We came out super flat in our opener against Clinton,” Deutsch said. “Tonight was the exact opposite. We said we wanted to win the first 4 minutes and that’s exactly what we did.”
Fens, Hempstead’s 7-foot senior center, uncharacteristically missed a dunk on Hempstead’s first possession. But the Mustangs hit their next seven shots, including a trio of low-post lay-ins from Fens, to claim command.
The Bobcats (2-2), who saw a two-game win streak snapped, kept pace by connecting on four-straight themselves, though, sparked by Nick Bryant.
Bryant was outstanding, scoring 15 of his game-high 29 points in the first half.
“I was able to come off screens real well,” Bryant said. “Their defense was playing really close on me. But I was able to work through that and my teammates found me.”
Hempstead led 17-8 after one quarter, but WD scored the first six points of the second quarter, aided by a pair of Mustang turnovers.
Bryant’s 3-pointer midway through the second clipped Hempstead’s lead to a single point.
The Mustangs, though, would turn to their reliable sources to stop the threat.
Fens flushed home a dunk and Strohmeyer followed with consecutive 3-pointers. Every time WD charged, Hempstead answered.
The Mustangs’ Derek Leicht banked in a 25-footer as time expired in the first half to give Hempstead a 37-28 lead.
Fens’ first points of the second half — a two-handed slam, following up a Mustang miss — gave Hempstead its first double-digit lead of the night.
A driving jam moments later by the Mustangs’ Noah Pettinger matched Hempstead’s 10-point edge.
Each time, though, Bryant breathed life into the Bobcats to keep WD within reach. The senior buried long 3s and scored three-point plays the hard way, with lane-driving acrobatics drawing fouls on the Mustangs, and knocking down free throws.
“(Bryant) can do a lot of different things,” first-year WD coach Grady Gallagher said. “He can get to the rim, step up and hit free throws and some key 3s. It was really nice to see him break out. Offensively you just couldn’t ask for much more from him.”
Hempstead would ultimately pull away, though, leading by double-digits most of the final quarter. Strohmeyer and Anthony Houselog connected on key 3-pointers and Fens added a fifth dunk and two more blocks in the fourth.
“That was a real gritty performance by WD,” Deutsch said. “They put us off balance all night with their defensive switches. I thought (WD) played extremely well and extremely hard. I think we can be a pretty good team. Right now we’re just figuring out how hard you have to play and how mentally focused you have to be.”