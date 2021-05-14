The area girls track and field athletes left it all on the line at the most crucial time and will be well represented at next week’s Iowa state meet in Des Moines.
Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann kept going strong with three individual victories in a 3A qualifier in Independence, helping the Bobcats claim a team district championship.
Biermann claimed gold in the 100 (12.63), the 200 (25.49) and broke her own school record for the third time this year in the 400 (56.94). Ella Schindler finished right behind her in the 100, making her way to state in 13.10.
Elly Burds and Meredith Bahl will also represent the Bobcats next week. Burds placed second in the 800 (2:21.56), while Bahl took silver in the 400 hurdles (1:09.45).
WD will also send the sprint medley, 4x800, 4x400 and 4x100 relays teams to state with qualifying finishes.
The always strong Golden Eagles of Dubuque Wahlert led the charge with a bevy of qualifiers from their Class 3A event in Solon.
Wahlert will send 10 individual qualifiers to the state meet: Gabby Moran in the 3,000 (10:54.30); Ariana Yaklich (12.71) and Meghan McDonald (12.97) in the 100; Rylee Steffen (59.69) in the 400; Steffen (26.53) and Abigail Wallace (26.73) in the 200; Ellie Meyer (5:03.36) and Alixandra Oliver (5:03.83) in the 1,500; Ivy Dearstone (5-03) in the high jump and Tessa Berning (18-01) in the long jump.
The Eagles will also send six relay teams to Des Moines. Yaklich, McDonald, Wallace and Steffen won the sprint medley with a time of 1:49.21. Ellie Meyer, Jamie Schmid, Alana Duggan and Oliver claimed gold in the 4x800 in 9:38.33.
Tranel, Berning, Mia Kunnert and Duggan placed second in the distance medley in 4:18.30. The Eagles also qualified with wins in the 4x200 (1:45.05); the 4x100 (49.50) and the 4x400 (4:07.99).
At a 4A qualifier in Iowa City, Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl qualified second in the 3,000 in 10:21.21, edging out Keelee Leitzen by one-tenth of a second.
Leitzen answered in the 1,500 by placing second in 4:53.91, paving her way to state.
Dubuque Senior will send sprinter Kaliyah Johnson and high jumper Lucie Lamb to Des Moines next week. Johnson won the 100 in 13.30, while Lamb took the high jump gold with a distance of 5 feet.
Cascade will send two gold medal relay teams to state from a 2A qualifier in Jesup. Elizabeth Gibbs, Brianna Koppes, Libby Felton and Devin Simon won the 4x100 shuttle hurdle in 1:09.09. The Cougars also took second in the 4x400.
Dyersville Beckman will send Abby Knepper, Addie Koelker, Nell McDermott and Kiersten Schmitt to state by placing second in the 4x100 shuttle hurdle in 1:12.47.
A full list of state qualifiers will be revealed today.