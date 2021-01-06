EPWORTH, Iowa — It was not always pretty, but it certainly delivered in the end.
Dylan Johnson converted a game-winning layup after a perfect back-door pass from Garrett Baumhover with 2.6 seconds remaining to give host Western Dubuque a thrilling 49-48 victory over Dubuque Wahlert on Tuesday night.
“We came into the huddle (after a timeout) and Coach calmed us down,” Baumhover said. “We got two great screens up front, Dylan makes a great cut, gets open, and finishes the play.”
It was a thrilling end to a game in which both teams had to overcome early struggles that vastly affected their play in the early going.
Western Dubuque seemingly couldn’t buy a bucket through much of the first half as it missed several open shots from close range and battled through foul trouble.
Wahlert had demons of its own, as the Golden Eagles committed 13 turnovers in the first half and were struggling against Western Dubuque’s zone defense.
“We got into the passing lanes and disrupted them a little bit,” Baumhover said. “We knew we wanted to jump on some of their passes, and we took advantage of that.”
Despite the team’s first-half struggles, it was a mere 21-19 lead for the Bobcats going into the break.
The third quarter featured a little more excitement out of the gate. Baumhover gave the Bobcats an early four-point advantage when he converted a steal into a layup. The Eagles hung tough however, and after a Ben Freed 3-pointer, the game was knotted at 27 apiece. Nick Donovan’s free throw with 4:25 remaining in the third gave Wahlert its first lead since the opening quarter at 28-27.
With the game tied at 30, the Bobcats looked to take charge as they used a 9-0 run, highlighted by another Baumhover layup after a steal and Johnson’s 3-point play, giving them a 39-30 advantage late in the third quarter.
“The effort in the second half was much better than the first,” Western Dubuqe coach Wayne Cusick said. “We got a nice push there in the third quarter.”
Wahlert wouldn’t go quietly, however, as it methodically chipped away at the Bobcat lead early in the fourth quarter. After a Nick Bandy layup cut the deficit to 45-40, the turnover bug reversed its course and began to bite Western Dubuque with some untimely miscues.
A Nathan Donovan steal and bucket brought the Eagles to within one with 2:11 remaining in the game. At that point, Western Dubuque was poised to keep the ball in its possession and salt away the clock, forcing Wahlert to foul.
After Western Dubuque missed the front end of a one-and-one, the Eagles rebounded and got the ball into Nathan Donovan’s hands. The senior guard converted from short range to give Wahlert a 48-47 advantage with 17 seconds remaining.
The Bobcats called a timeout and drew up a perfectly designed play as Baumhover hit a cutting Johnson for the deciding basket.
Wahlert did have an opportunity with under 3 seconds left, but a desperation 3-pointer fell short of the rim.
Balanced scoring was key for the Bobcats, as it has been all year with Baumhover’s 12 points, Johnson with 10 and Andrew Oltmanns adding 9.
Nathan Dovovan led Wahlert with 17 points, while Duke Faley added 10.
At 7-1 now on the season, Cusick says his guys are adjusting to becoming a team that opponents are gunning for each game.
“When you’re winning, you become the one that is being hunted rather than being the hunter,” he said. “I don’t think they quite realize what that’s like yet. In our league, you are going to get everybody’s best shot, and everybody in this league is good.”