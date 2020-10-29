A capsule look at the area qualifiers for the 42nd annual Iowa girls state cross country meet:
When — Friday and Saturday
Where — Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, Fort Dodge
Friday’s schedule — Class 4A girls at 10:30 a.m., Class 3A girls at 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule — Class 2A girls at 10:30 a.m., Class 1A girls at 3:30 p.m.
Race distance — 5,000 meters
Admission — $10
Who qualified — The top three teams and the top 15 individuals advanced from state qualifying meets last Wednesday and Thursday.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Dubuque Senior — The Rams, who were ranked No. 4 in this week’s poll, finished second at the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex with 68 points, 10 behind Linn-Mar and six ahead of Hempstead. Their qualifying runners were: senior Lily Schmidt (3rd in 18:14), senior Izzy Gorton (4th in 18:45), freshman Leah Klapatauskas (18th in 19:50), freshman Kaitlyn Miller (21st in 19:59), senior Elyza Hoffman (22nd in 20:00), senior Lucia Nelson (28th in 20:18) and senior Hanna Walsh (31st in 20:30). Schmidt was ranked No. 6 in the latest individual poll, while Gorton was No. 21. The Rams finished second at the state meet a year ago and return two of their top three finishers from a year ago. Schmidt finished third overall and Gorton took 18th overall in Fort Dodge last fall. The Rams reached state for the fifth straight year.
Dubuque Hempstead — The No. 6-ranked Mustangs finished third at the Dubuque qualifier with 74 points, 14 clear of fourth-place Western Dubuque for the final spot at state. Hempstead’s qualifying runners were: freshman Keelee Leitzen (champion in 17:56), freshman Julia Gehl (5th in 18:45), sophomore Brooke O’Brien (6th in 18:48), freshman Ellie Hermiston (30th in 20:28), sophomore Maddie Digman (32nd in 20:32), senior Audrey Franklin (33rd in 20:32) and senior Emily Richter (35th in 20:37). Leitzen is ranked No. 2 in the state, while Gehl is 22nd and O’Brien 23rd. The Mustangs finished seventh as a team at state last season and return three runners. O’Brien scored 45 team points while Richter and Franklin were the team’s sixth and seventh runners. The Mustangs are at state for the seventh straight year.
Individual qualifiers —Western Dubuque’s Klein sisters earned individual berths to state. Lauren Klein, a senior finished seventh at Dubuque in 19:01, and her freshman sister Alyssa took 11th in 19:15. Lauren finished 33rd overall at last year’s state meet and is ranked No. 24 this week.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Dubuque Wahlert — The No. 2-ranked Golden Eagles won the Monticello qualifying meet with 26 points, 31 points clear of runner-up Davenport Assumption. Their qualifying runners were: senior Gabby Moran (champion in 18:58), senior Alix Oliver (2nd in 19:09), junior Ellie Meyer (4th in 19:26), junior Ellie Kirby (6th in 19:39), junior Laney Duggan (13th in 20:11), sophomore Lilah Takes (17th in 20:00) and Josie Belken (29th in 21:18). Moran is ranked ninth in the latest individual poll, while Oliver is 14th, Meyer 24th and Kirby 28th. The Golden Eagles finished third at state last season with 125 points and return five runners — Oliver (8 team points), Moran (22), Takes (25), Meyer (38) and Duggan (45). The Eagles will be appearing at state for the seventh consecutive season.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Individual qualifier — Dyersville Beckman freshman Maria Kruse finished third at the Jesup qualifier in 20:18. She is ranked 15th in the latest individual poll.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Individual qualifiers — Cascade senior Emma Ostwinkle finished second in 21:07 to advance from the Cascade qualifier. She will be making her third straight trip to state and is No. 20 in the latest individual poll ... Bellevue junior Gabby Williamson finished eighth in 22:14, and teammate Delaney Dunne, a sophomore, took 10th in 22:28 to advance out of the Cascade qualifier … Bellevue Marquette juniors Holly Beauchamp and Kaylee Koos finished fourth and seventh at Cascade in 21:40 and 22:11. Beauchamp is ranked No. 30 in the latest poll.