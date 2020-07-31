Talk about a history-rich field.
The four semifinalists for the Iowa Class 4A state baseball tournament have combined for 61 trips to state and 14 state championships.
Here is a capsule look at the four teams, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound, formerly QuikStats Iowa:
NO. 3 DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (16-1) VS. NO. 2 ANKENY (20-8)
Time — 4:30 p.m.
Site — Principal Park, Des Moines
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370 and kdth.radiodubuque.com.
TV — Mediacom Ch. 22 and www.ihssn.com
How they got here — Hempstead earned the No. 1 seed in Substate 4; defeated Davenport Central, 13-0 in five innings in the first round; received a second-round bye; and defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 5-2, in the substate final. The Mustangs rallied for a 7-6 victory over Iowa City High in Wednesday’s quarterfinals … Ankeny received the top seed in Substate 8 after West Des Moines Dowling forfeited due to a COVID-19 exposure; received a bye into the substate final; and defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 5-0, in the substate final. The Hawks edged Pleasant Valley, 5-4, in Wednesday’s state quarterfinals.
Hempstead offensive leaders — Devin Eudaley (.459, 28-for-61, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 23 RBIs), Zach Sabers (.444, 24-for-54, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 8 RBIs), Logan Runde (.422, 19-for-45, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 14 RBIs), Trey Schaber (.394, 13-for-33, 4 doubles, 14 RBIs), Max Pins (.386, 17-for-44, 4 doubles, 16 RBIs), Andrue Henry (.386, 22-for-57, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 16 RBIs), Michael Garrett (.375, 15-for-40, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 8 RBIs, 10-for-10 stolen bases), Kellen Strohmeyer (.362, 21-for-58, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 18 RBIs), Dane Schope (.308, 4-for-13, 6 RBIs).
Hempstead pitching leaders — Henry (5-0, 0.97 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 29 innings), Runde (4-0, 4.01 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 22 2/3 innings), Brock Booth (3-1, 4.47 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 15 2/3 innings), Eudaley (1-0, 2.74 ERA, 7 strikeouts, 7 2/3 innings), Sabers (0-0, 2 saves, 4.85 ERA, 5 strikeouts, 8 2/3 innings).
Ankeny offensive leaders — Jase Bauer (.409, 36-for-88, 6 doubles, 6 triples, 1 home run, 22 RBIs), Weston Fulk (.346, 27-for-78, 14 doubles, 27 RBIs), Brody Brecht (.342, 27-for-79, 7 doubles, 5 triples, 3 home runs, 23 RBIs), Kade Somers (.333, 20-for-60, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 15 RBIs), Mo Watson (.312, 25-for-80, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 16 RBIs), Carter Smith (.307, 27-for-88, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBIs).
Ankeny pitching leaders — Brecht (3-0, 2.45 ERA, 60 strikeouts, 34 1/3 innings), Bryce Rinderknecht (4-2, 3.12 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 24 2/3 innings), Dylan Schlee (2-1, 2.74 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 23 innings), Fulk (2-1, 3.35 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 23 innings).
Outlook — The Mustangs have outscored their opponents, 149-65, lead Class 4A in hitting with a .365 team batting average and own a 3.22 team ERA. No. 4-ranked Hempstead takes a seven-game winning streak into tonight’s game. The Mustangs are making their first trip to state since the 2014 season and the 14th in program history. They won championships in 1974, 1978 and back-to-back in 1983-84. Hempstead also finished second in 2003 ... Ankeny has outscored its opponents, 194-108, hits .319 as a team and owns a 3.49 team ERA. The Hawks are also making their 14th trip to state and are seeking their third state title after the 1992 and 2012 teams finished first. They are at state for the second straight season.
NO. 1 JOHNSTON (22-3) VS. NO. 4 URBANDALE (18-9)
Time — 7:30 p.m.
Site — Principal Park, Des Moines
TV — Mediacom Ch. 22 and www.ihssn.com
How they got here — Johnston earned the No. 1 seed in Substate 1; defeated Sioux City North, 10-0 in five innings in the first round; received a second-round bye; and defeated Sioux City East, 6-5 in eight innings, in the substate final. The Dragons beat Cedar Falls, 11-7, in Wednesday’s quarterfinals … Urbandale earned the top seed in Substate 7; defeated Des Moines East, 9-0, in the first round; received a second-round bye; and defeated Des Moines Roosevelt, 1-0, in the substate final. The J-Hawks beat Waukee, 2-0, in Wednesday’s state quarterfinals.
Johnston offensive leaders — (Prior to Wednesday) Parker Shupe (.448, 30-for-67, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 21 RBIs), Jake Thilges (.446, 29-for-65, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 28 RBIs), Gabe Swanson (.423, 30-for-71, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 30 RBIs), Caden Steck (.407, 24-for-59, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 26 RBIs), Ben Wilmes (.379, 25-for-66, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 16 RBIs), Jacob Wolver (.345, 19-for-55, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 23 RBIs).
Johnston pitching leaders — (Prior to Wednesday) Nick Crandell (3-1, 2.20 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 28 2/3 innings), Jacob Draeger (4-0, 0.60 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 23 1/3 innings), Jackson Stewart (2-0, 2.62 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 21 1/3 innings), Wolver (4-0, 0.00 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 20 innings).
Urbandale offensive leaders — Cal Watson (.429, 33-for-77, 9 doubles, 3 home runs, 27 RBIs), Gehrig Christensen (.383, 31-for-81, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 16 RBIs), Dillon Kuehl (.314, 27-for-86, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 5 home runs, 34 RBIs), Drew Dykstra (.294, 20-for-68, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 12 RBIs), Paul Frank (.293, 17-for-58, 16 RBIs), Sam Harris (.263, 20-for-76, 8 doubles, 16 RBIs).
Urbandale pitching leaders — Ty Langenberg (7-0, 0.97 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 43 1/3 innings), Tucker Langenberg (2-2, 3.84 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 27 1/3 innings), Dykstra (3-0, 0.95 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 22 innings).
Outlook — The Central Iowa Metro League rivals meet at state for the second straight year. Last summer, the J-Hawks handled Johnston, 8-2, in the championship game. But the Dragons have won 8 of the 12 meetings in the series since 2017 … Johnston is in the field for the 18th time and fifth straight season. The Dragons won titles in 1977, 2008, 2013 and 2017 … Urbandale is in the field for the 15th time, and the fourth time in five years. The J-Hawks previously won titles in 2000, 2007, 2018 and 2019.