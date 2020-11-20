POTOSI, Wis. — Sometimes the last one with the ball wins. No one expected that one to be Highland defensive lineman Gabe Benish.
Highland finished off an undefeated season after the most unlikeliest of endings when Benish recovered a fumble in the end zone as time expired.
The Cardinals (8-0) captured the WIAA Division 6 regional championship over Potosi/Cassville Thursday, 19-13, at Potosi High School.
Each teams’ defense made remarkable goal-line stands in the final 2 minutes of play and this one seemed destined for overtime.
But Potosi/Cassville’s snap on the final play was mishandled and when the dust settled, Benish came out of the pile with the ball. The Chieftains (5-3) had just stopped Highland on fourth down at the 1-yard line, but with 2 seconds left, the Chieftains still had to run one play.
“We knew they were too close to (the goal line) to take a knee,” Benish said. “I heard someone yell ‘safety wins it’ so we were coming pretty hard.
“Then the ball popped up. It was rolling away from me. But I was able to scoop my arm around it and just pull it in.”
Prior to the wild ending, Highland had marched 94 yards in 15 plays only to come up a yard short. Minutes earlier, P/C had come up 4 yards short of a touchdown on the other end of the field.
The tone for this one was set early as the mighty Highland defense flexed its muscles right off the bat, dumping P/C for losses on its first two plays.
Then Isaac Michek intercepted P/C quarterback Levi Groom, who was hit as he threw. Michek took the pick all the way from midfield to the end zone, but the score was wiped out by a penalty on the Cardinals.
The Chieftains’ defense matched the turnover later. P/C’s Brad Perry pounced on a Justin Miller fumble when the Highland quarterback lost the handle as he was going back to pass.
Penalties stymied both teams. Potosi/Cassville couldn’t capitalize on a roughing call against Highland that extended a Chieftain drive deep into Cardinals territory.
P/C notched the game’s first score on a drive that was much different from that 12-play drive. Four different Chieftains chipped on an efficient 51-yard possession that took less than a minute for paydirt.
Connor McKillip and Tucker Leibfried had double-digit gains on the ground before Groom connected with Robby Roe on a 21-yard TD pass with 6:49 left in the second quarter.
Highland tied things up in dramatic fashion, though. With the first half clock winding under a minute to play, Cardinals’ running back Cal Dorota went to work.
The junior hauled in a 29-yard pass from Miller on a fourth-and-10 to keep the drive going. Dorota slithered into the end zone on the next play from 5-yards out and it was 7-7 at the break.
Highland opened the second half and pulled ahead, despite another key penalty on the kickoff return.
This time it was Miller that keyed the drive. The senior QB was 4-for-5 on the drive, including a textbook timing route for 49 yards to Michek that set up Owyn Halverson for a 12-yard touchdown run.
P/C pulled even at 13 late in the third. Just like earlier, the Chieftains’ drive was quick and ended with a Roe score. Roe caught two passes on the 7-play, 61-yard drive including a 17-yard TD, his 14th of the season.
Sam Udelhofen had a big fourth quarter for P/C. The sophomore had an interception, a fumble recovery and 47-yard reception.