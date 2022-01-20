Three Dubuque tandems recently placed second in their divisions at the Iowa Family Doubles State Bowling Tournament on Jan. 8-9 in Ottumwa, Iowa.
The tournament was sanctioned by the United States Bowling Congress and featured scholarship prize money to the top two placewinners in four age divisions over four categories: fathers and sons, fathers and daughters, mothers and sons and mothers and daughters.
Ben Cottrell and Laikyn Cottrell took second in the Father/Son Bantam division after shooting 1,562. Ben bowled his second career 300 game and his first career 800 series, a 848. Laikyn, a 5-year-old, bowls at Round 2 in Peosta, Iowa.
Joseph and Connor Gloar, of Bowlmor Lanes in Davenport, won the division with a 1,596 to earn a $300 scholarship. The Cottrells received a $150 scholarship for second place.
In the Father/Son Prep division Mike and Gabe Loney rolled a 1,428 to place second to earn a $150 scholarship. Gabe Loney competes at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque. Joseph Gloar teamed with another son, Landen, for a 1,498 to win the division and the $300 scholarship.
In the Mother/Daughter Junior division, Jody Kennedy and her daughter Ava rolled a 1,406 to claim $150 in scholarship funds. Ava Kennedy bowls at Cherry Lanes. Sherrie Geigle and her daughter, Myli, won the division and the $300 top prize with a 1,445. They bowl at Idle Hour Lanes in Durant, Iowa.
The Dubuque tandems qualified for the state tournament through the district tournament Dec. 4-5 in Davenport, Iowa. The district field included the top tandems from the local bowling alleys.
LONG-TIME IOWA UMPIRE PASSES AWAY
Paul Keitel, one of the most-respected Iowa High School Athletic Association referees and umpires, passed away Saturday following a 13-month battle with lymphoma. He turned 62 just two days earlier.
A third-generation farmer in the DeWitt, Iowa, area, Keitel is a member of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. According to the IHSAA, Keitel worked 30 state baseball tournaments during his distinguished career, and only four other umpires have earned more state assignments.
IGHSAU ALLOWS ADDITIONAL DIVING INSTRUCTION
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union this week announced it will allow 10 total days of instruction for divers between Feb. 14 and June 1. This is a program limitation and not a team or individual limitation.
The 10 days must be on file with school administration and must include skill instruction related solely to diving. No swimming drills are to be done during these sessions. The instruction should come from the school’s designated diving coach.
2022 STATE SWIMMING QUALIFYING STANDARDS SET
The IGHSAU also announced the automatic state qualifying standards for swimming in 2022. The standards, which are based on previous state meet performances and can be achieved at any point in the regular season, will be as follows: 200 freestyle 1:57.42; 200 individual medley 2:12.54; 50 freestyle 24.76; 100 butterfly 59.42; 100 freestyle 54.31; 500 freestyle 5:17.90; 100 backstroke 59.56 and 100 breaststroke 1:08.51.