Round 1 on the season went to the Pirates.

Mackenzie Muehleip poured in 16 points, Gracie Wubben scored 13 and the Galena girls basketball team defeated rival East Dubuque, 49-34, on Monday in Warren, Ill.

Anna Berryman led the Warriors with 10 points.

Orangeville 44, Warren 23 — At Warren, Ill.:Sydni Sigafus finished with 12 points for the Warriors in the loss.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

East Dubuque 50, Scales Mound 40 — At Hanover, Ill.: Declan Schemmel scored a game-high 14 points, with two 3-pointers, and the Warriors won their season opener in the Turkey Tourney.

Charlie Wiegel was the Hornets’ leading scorer with 12 points.

