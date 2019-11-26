Round 1 on the season went to the Pirates.
Mackenzie Muehleip poured in 16 points, Gracie Wubben scored 13 and the Galena girls basketball team defeated rival East Dubuque, 49-34, on Monday in Warren, Ill.
Anna Berryman led the Warriors with 10 points.
Orangeville 44, Warren 23 — At Warren, Ill.:Sydni Sigafus finished with 12 points for the Warriors in the loss.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 50, Scales Mound 40 — At Hanover, Ill.: Declan Schemmel scored a game-high 14 points, with two 3-pointers, and the Warriors won their season opener in the Turkey Tourney.
Charlie Wiegel was the Hornets’ leading scorer with 12 points.