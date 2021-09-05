Keelee Leitzen captured the girls race in 19:10, and Derek Leicht did the same for the boys in 16:10, as the Dubuque Hempstead girls and boys cross country teams swept the Linn-Mar Invitational individual and team titles on Saturday at Lowe Park in Marion, Iowa.
The Mustang girls outpaced the host Lions, 25-42, for the crown. Brooke O’Brien placed second (19:27), Evie Henneberry third (19:56) and Natalie Schlichte ninth (21:03) for Hempstead.
Johnathan O’Brien finished second in 16:22 for the Hempstead boys, who also held back Linn-Mar, 30-52, for the title. John Maloney took fourth in 16:34 and Caleb Kass seventh in 16:56.
Ram girls 6th — At Riverdale, Iowa: Dubuque Senior placed sixth out of 14 teams in the Spartan Invitational hosted by Pleasant Valley with 179 team points. Leah Klapatauskas finished 15th overall in 20:06. Georgia Harms was 30th in 20:51.
Senior boys 10th —At Riverdale, Iowa: The Rams finsihed 10th in the 14-team Spartan Invitational with 319 team points. Robert Howes paced Senior with a 41st-place finish in 18:05. Cole Oftedahl finished 54th in 18:28.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bobcats fall in semis — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Class 4A No. 2-ranked Western Dubuque made a 3-0 run through pool play and then swept host Mount Vernon in the quarterfinals of the Shirley Ryan Invitational, before falling, 2-0, to Class 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford in the semifinals. Meredith Bahl floored 41 kills, Ella Meyer added 39 digs and Maddy Maahs delivered 95 assists to lead the Bobcats.
Rams win consolations — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Senior dropped three matches in straight sets in pool play to Johnston, Solon and Cedar Rapids Kennedy, but bounced back to beat Davenport North and then Davenport Central, 21-15, 17-21, 15-11, to claim the consolation bracket final at the Cedar Rapids Washington Warrior Invitational.
Cascade wins Midland crown —At Wyoming, Iowa: The Cougars went 6-0 in claiming the Midland tournament championship. Cascade defeated Monticello in three sets in the championship match. Ally Hoffman had 32 kills and Brianna Koppes added 27 of her own. Elizabeth Gibbs had 40 digs, McKenna Gehl added 21 aces, and Megan Smith chipped in 51 assists.
Kremer leads Mohawks — At Wyoming, Iowa: Megan Kremer delivered 14 kills and three blocks, while Elise Kilburg added 27 digs and six ace serves, as the Mohawks dropped all four matches at the Midland tournament.
Galena goes 5-0 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Galena crusied to the Anamosa tournament title, winning all five of its matches in straight sets. Maggie Furlong led the Pirates with 32 kills on the day, while Taylor Hilby added 28. Julia Townsend had 67 assists and Addie Hefel delivered 25 digs.
PREP FOOTBALL
Galena 28, Madison 0 — At Madison, Ill.: Ethan Hefel threw for two touchdown passes and scored on a 3-yard run as the Pirates (1-1) responded following a heartbreaking loss in the season opener.
Fulton 30, East Dubuque 20 — At Fulton, Ill.: Dawson Feyen gave the Warriors an early first-quarter lead with an 88-yard kickoff return and a 5-yard TD reception from Sam Bowman. Sam Huntington added a 23-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough on Friday as East Dubuque fell to 0-2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
St. Norbert 21, Loras 14 —At De Pere, Wis.: The Duhawks rallied in the third to tie the game at 14, but fell in their season opener on the road. Marty McGovern had a 5-yard TD reception and Dubuque Wahlert grad Noah Sigwarth a 5-yard scoring run for Loras. Sigwarth finished 17-for-31 with 167 yards passing.
Missouri Valley 44, Clarke 20 — At Marshall, Mo.: Craig Elmore rushed for 94 yards and had two touchdowns, Western Dubuque grad Max Steffen had 102 yards receiving andcaught a 51-yard scoring pass, but Clarke couldn’t overcome a first-half deficit and dropped to 0-2.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Duhawks split —At Milwaukee: Loras went 1-1 in its two matches at the Forrester Invite, defeating Marian, 3-2, and falling to Carthage, 3-1. Lyndsi Wilgenbusch had 34 kills on the day, while Liz Fleckenstein added 28 of her own. Krystal Tranel had 34 digs and Sara Hoskins contributed 77 assists.
Pioneers win 2 — At Pella, Iowa: UW-Platteville defeated Central, 3-2, and Elmhurst, 3-0, at Central College. Olivia Kudronowicz had 32 kills and 22 digs to lead the charge.
men’s soccer
Saint John’s 2, UW-Platteville 0 —At Stearns County, Minn.: The Pioneers had four shots on goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net and dropped to 0-2 on the year.
women’s soccer
Loras 1, Dominican 0 — At Rock Bowl: Brynn Jacobi netted the game’s lone goal in the 33rd minute as the Duhawks improved to 2-0. Erin Rieckens and Payton McDonnell assisted on Jacobi’s goal.
Bethel 3, Dubuque 1 — At Arden Hills, Minn.: Emma Kober assisted on Riley Vondrasek’s goal in the 13th minute to give the Spartans the lead, but Bethel scored twice late to secure the victory. UD fell to 1-1.
Dordt 3, Clarke 1 —At Sioux Center, Iowa: Hannah Sacroa found the back of the net at the 75:40 mark, but it wasn’t enough as the Pride couldn’t climb back from a three-goal deficit and fell to 2-3 on the season.
MEN’S TENNIS
Greenville 8, Loras 1 — At Bloomington, Ill.: Eian Coad won the lone match for the Duhawks at No. 6 singles in straight sets, but Loras came up short in its season opener on the road.