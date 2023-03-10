CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Maybe it wasn’t a masterpiece, but as far as Scales Mound is concerned, it was the most beautiful win ever.
And because of it, the Hornets are in position to make history — again.
Competing in their second straight Illinois Class 1A state basketball semifinals, the Hornets are taking it one game further this time around after last year’s third-place finish.
Recommended for you
Scales Mound overcame a dismal first-half shooting effort only to put it all together in the final 16 minutes and rally to beat Tuscola, 40-27, and advance to Saturday’s state championship game for the first time in program history.
The Hornets meet Waterloo Gibault Catholic at 11 a.m. on Saturday and with an enrollment of less than 70 students, will look to become the smallest school ever to win a boys basketball state championship in history.
“We definitely belong here,” Scales Mound head coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “But I think the Hoosiers and the Cinderella thing kind of coincides with us. If you’ve ever been in a school of 68 kids, you got maybe 35 total and maybe 20 in your program. That’s where that whole story originates from, but from my standpoint as a coach, I’ve always felt we could compete at this level.”
While the offense eventually sprung to life on Thursday, the Hornets’ defense was incredibly stingy from the get-go.
“With this group, defense has always been our calling card all year,” Kudronowicz said. “We’ve played some tremendous teams throughout the course of the year, and we’ve had to find different ways to win defensively. Credit goes to these kids. They’re the ones who work day in and day out to understand everything we do and it all starts with defense.”
Thomas Hereau led Scales Mound (33-5) with 10 points. Jacob Duerr added eight, Dylan Slavenburg seven and Charlie Wiegel six.
Kam Sweetnam had eight points to lead Tuscola, which closed at 30-7.
Scales Mound shot just 19 percent from the field (5-for-26) in the first half, but only trailed by two at the break largely due to a constantly-changing defensive scheme that caused the Warriors fits. Tuscola shot just 4-for-22 in the opening half.
“This was definitely up there (with our best defensive performance),” Hereau said. “Neither team scored many points, and that was because of the defenses. I think the zone definitely worked, and that was what our plan was.”
Duerr connected on the Hornets’ opening shot of the third quarter to tie it at 15-15, and Wiegel followed with a steal and layup to take the lead. It was a welcome sign for a team that labored through an 8-minute and 30-second first-half stretch without a hoop.
“Those were big ones,” Duerr said. “Obviously, we had a slow first half there. Coach always says that our third quarters have to be quick.
“That gave us a great advantage there.”
An advantage that would hold for the rest of the game.
Slavenburg hit a 3 and Hereau closed the third with two free throws to give the Hornets their biggest lead, 27-19, after three quarters.
And while the offense found a groove, the Hornets’ defense remained stingy all along. After allowing the Warriors just four first-half field goals, Scales Mound permitted just four more in the second at a 20-percent clip for the duration.
“We know we’re not the biggest team out there so we can’t let them drive past us,” Wiegel said. “A lot of that goes back to our practices. They aren’t fun, but obviously they help.”
Tuscola got within 30-26 with 3:51 remaining, but managed just one point the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Slavenburg, Duerr and Hereau combined to knock down six free throws in the final minutes and send the Hornets to Saturday’s championship.
“From Day 1 that’s kind of been (the player’s) mantra,” Kudronowicz said. “We can do something special. We didn’t know exactly where it was going to end, but it looks like it’s going to be in the state championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.