After making it to the Iowa state golf meet his sophomore season, Western Dubuque’s Jax Stelzer has made it his mission to give his teammates a chance to compete in Des Moines.
This week’s Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week currently ranks No. 7 among all Iowa Class 4A golfers with a 72.75 stroke average through four 18-hole rounds this season.
“Jax has been a leader for us since his freshman year,” Western Dubuque golf coach Ben Wilson said. “He got to experience the state meet as a sophomore, and it’s his goal to get his teammates there so they can also share in that experience. He is always helping everyone, always positive. He’s like having another coach out there.”
Last Monday, the senior shot a 3-over par 75 to finish fourth overall while leading the Bobcats to a 319 and fourth place in the standings out of six teams at the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional meet.
“He walked off the course, and he wasn’t happy with his finish,” Wilson said. “He finished fourth, but he was immediately planning on how he could improve. That’s just the type of kid he is. He is constantly trying to get better.”
Jax said he has been playing golf since he was 11 years old, and his goal for the remainder of his high school career is to go out at the highest level.
“I would really love to see a banner in the school next to all the other great fall sports’ championships we have at Western Dubuque,” Stelzer said. “Golf deserves that recognition.”
Jax took on a leadership role with the Bobcats at an early age, but he enjoys having that position with his team.
“I really pride myself to be a leader and a teacher of the game,” he said. “I also want it to be fun for everyone. These are the experiences you’re never going to get back.”
Jax has also had the chance to play alongside his younger brother Davis, who is a junior this season.
“Playing with Davis is great,” Jax said. “He is my backbone, and I am his when he’s not having the greatest day. We challenge each other daily.”
Jax said he would love to continue his golfing career at the collegiate level, but is focused on the final weeks of his high school career at the moment.
“We play to play more,” he said. “I am really excited to give it all I’ve got here in the next couple weeks.”
Added Wilson: “I couldn’t think of a better kid deserving of this award. From start to finish, he’s had a tremendous career, and he’s just a nice, genuine kid.”