Molly Gilligan won all four of her events on Tuesday night as the Dubuque Senior girls swimming & diving team dropped a double-dual to Decorah and host Waterloo.
Waterloo edged the Rams, 95-87, and Decorah clipped Senior, 101-81.
Gilligan won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.07 and the 100 butterfly in 1:03.71. She also anchored the winning 200 free relay with Savanna Koch, Josie Norton and Kaitlyn Vantiger, who combined for a 1:48.91.
Senior ended the meet with a win in the 400 free relay. Gilligan, Norton, Vantiger and Koch went 3:57.87.
Senior’s other victory came from Elaina Tucker, who went 6:08.09 in the 500 freestyle.
Iowa City West 142, Dubuque Wahlert 43 — At San Jose Pool: Avery Schmidt swam a 25.93 in the 50-yard freestyle for the Golden Eagles’ lone victory against powerhouse West.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Western Dubuque 3, Iowa City West 1 — At Epworth, Iowa: Erica Ernzen floored 13 kills with 13 digs and Libby Lansing added 11 kills with four blocks, Ella Meyer finished with 31 digs and four ace serves, and Ava Demmer had 43 assists, and the Class 4A No. 12-ranked Bobcats battled past the Trojans, 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24. Ally Reuter had five blocks for WD.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Senior: Maya Watters hit for nine kills, Jenna Lewis added 20 assists and nine digs, but the Rams were swept by the Class 4A No. 3-ranked Saints, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16. Lexie LeConte chipped in four blocks for Senior.
Iowa City High 3, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Moody Gymnasium: Maggie Nevins delivered five kills, six assists and two blocks, Dani Kurth added six blocks, four kills and an ace, and Olivia Lewis had 12 digs, but the Mustangs were swept by the Class 5A No. 15-ranked Little Hawks, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14. Delanie Wright added nine assists and five digs for Hempstead.
Southwestern 3, Riverdale 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Ava Curwen led the Southwestern offense with nine kills, Deanna Ramaker added 28 assists and eight digs, and Jadyn Mess finished with two aces and 12 digs as the Wildcats swept past the Chieftains, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19.
Potosi 3, Benton 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Cassie Cooley, Lillie Cooley and Brooke Traver floored six kills apiece, Cassie Cooley added nine assists and Traver chipped in three blocks, and the Chieftains swept the Zephyrs, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23.
Darlington 3, Cuba City 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Jaiden Evenstad registered a team-best 10 kills, Zoie Zuberbuhler led the defense with 35 digs and Jaylyn Schwartz served a pair of aces as the Redbirds knocked off the defending SWAL champion Cubans, 25-18, 13-25, 25-12, 25-11.
Fennimore 3, Boscobel 2 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles outlasted the Bulldogs in their SWAL matchup, 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13.
Galena 2, Rockford Christian 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Taylor Hilby and Gracie Furlong had five kills each, and Addie Hefel added four kills and six digs as the Pirates swept, 25-19, 25-15.
River Ridge (Ill.) 2, Pearl City 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats swept the Wolves, 25-15, 25-23.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Blazers 2nd — At Oelwein, Iowa: Julia Mertz finished third in 20:50 and Maria Kruse was sixth in 21:09.70 to lead Beckman Catholic to a runner-up finish at the 14-team Oelwein Invitational. Denver won the team title, 77-92, over the Trailblazers.
Madelyn Reiter (22:35), Maria Dudzik (22:57) and Abby Knepper (23:06) also counted for Beckman.
West Delaware was 11th, led by Noelle Bardgett (23:33) in 36th place. Josie McMahon (24:10), Emma Hogan (24:22), Faith Rich (24:30) and Faith Litterer (24:40) also counted for the Hawks.
West Delaware took eighth on the boys side, led by a 14th-place finish from Zach Wenger (18:04). Evan Kartman (19:12), Braden Wenger (19:45), Jase Turnis (20:00) and Nolan Mensen (20:16) also counted.
Beckman was 13th of 17 teams. Jacob Schlarmann (19:32), Andrew Schlarmann (19:34), Adam Gaul (20:08), Joe Schneider (21:15) and Spencer Rea (21:20) scored for Beckman.
Shullsburg/Belmont wins — At Wauzeka, Wis.: Garrett Ray won the individual title in 18:52, helping Shullsburg/Belmont outpace Pecatonica/Argyle, 34-39, at the Wauzeka-Steuben Invitational. Carter Kettler (20:41), Gavin Austin (21:40), Tucker Kettler (21:59) and Liam McGovern (23:07) each finished in the top 12 for the co-op.
Shullsburg/Belmont’s Ella Woodworth won the girls individual race in 23:08, and Maggie Wedig was seventh in 29:07.
