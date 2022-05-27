The most-distinguished track & field athlete in the history of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville has joined the NCAA Division III Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame.
Marcia Taddy, who won eight of the 11 NCAA Division III national championships in program history, will join three other inductees during U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ceremonies at this weekend’s national meet in Geneva, Ohio.
Taddy made an immediate impact at UW-Platteville, earning four all-America honors as a freshman. After an indoor season where she finished third in the 800 meters and sixth in the mile, Taddy won the outdoor 800. That season, the Two Rivers, Wis., native captured the program’s first NCAA title and broke a three-year-old stadium record set by the legendary Missy Buttry.
By the time she graduated in 2008, Taddy added seven more NCAA titles, 11 more all-America medals and two USTFCCCA National Women’s Track Athlete of the Year honors. Six of those national crowns came between 2007 and 2008, years in which she became the first woman in NCAA DIII history to complete the 800/mile sweep indoors (2007) and just the second to sweep the 800 and 1,500 outdoors (2008, joining Liz Woodworth).
Taddy, who went on to coach at UW-Platteville and UW-La Crosse, is the first female athlete from UW-Platteville to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Paul Conlin represented the men’s program in the 2021 Hall of Fame class.
UD’s Gunnelson wins regional honor — The University of Dubuque’s Chad Gunnelson has been selected the USTFCCCA Midwest Region men’s track coach of the year.
In his 11th year at Dubuque, Gunnelson led the Spartans to the team title at the American Rivers Conference Outdoor Championships, with his sprints, jumps and hurdles group scoring 135 of the team’s 194-point total. The Spartans set eight school records, broke three A-R-C Championship records and notched a top-three NCAA DIII all-time performance.
Dubuque has seven top-15 national rankings, including the top-ranked 4×400 relay, and own six top-10’s for this weekend’s national meet. UD won its first conference title since 1961 and 12th overall title in outdoor track and field.
Boyd named impactful coach — Clarke University’s Courtney Boyd has been selected one of the most-impactful coaches in NAIA women’s basketball by Silver Waves Media. Entering her fifth season at Clarke, she has guided the Pride to three straight NAIA tournament appearances and two consecutive quarterfinal appearances in 2019 and 2021.
This season, Boyd became the program’s all-time leader in wins as head coach. At the conclusion of the 2016-2017 season, Boyd received the WBCA Thirty Under 30 award.
Kirkwood makes juco World Series — Kirkwood Community College won the North Plains District championship this weekend in Bismarck, N.D., to advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series in Enid, Okla. The Eagles open play Saturday night at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Zach Sabers, a freshman utility man from Dubuque Hempstead, owns a .264 batting average, six home runs, 35 RBIs, 30 runs scored and six stolen bases in 40 games played for the Eagles.
Local track athletes earn academic all-district — Loras College track athletes Elayna Bahl, Marion Edwards, Kassie Parker, Mike Jasa and Ryan Harvey earned academic all-district from the College Sports Information Directors of America. Also earning the honor were Dubuque’s Alison Beeman, Tyler Cernohous and Cade Collier; Wartburg’s Joe Freiburger, a former Western Dubuque prep; and UW-LaCrosse’s Skye Digman, a former Platteville High School standout.
Local baseball players earn academic awards — Loras’ Davis Pasco, Max Cullen and Luke Fennelly and Dubuque’s Mitch Pomeroy landed academic all-district honors from CoSIDA.
Coe goes 1-2 at regional — The Coe College baseball team, which won the American Rivers Conference tournament, went 1-2 and bowed out of the NCAA Division III regional at Stevens Point, Wis. The Kohawks’ received key contributions from former Dubuque County preps T.J. Deardorff (Senior), Reid Rausch (Cascade), Jacob Brosius (Wahlert) and Al Timp (Wahlert) en route to qualifying for regionals.
Hemm nominated for national honor — Loras College’s Ashlynn Hemm, a right-handed pitcher from Port Byron, Ill., was one of 10 finalists for the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s national freshman of the year award. The honor went to pitcher Jamie Martin, of Christopher Newport.
Vantiger commits to Clarke — Western Dubuque senior catcher Bryn Vantiger will continue his baseball career at Clarke University in the fall. Vantiger hit .349 with 28 hits and 16 RBIs as a junior last season.
