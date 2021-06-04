First five. Last five.
First time in what feels like forever.
Dubuque Wahlert is headed to Des Moines.
Maya Wachter scored 5 minutes in, Gabby Moran scored a key goal just before halftime, and Iowa Class 1A No. 6-ranked Dubuque Wahlert booked its long-awaited return to the girls state soccer tournament with a 3-0 victory over Iowa City Regina in the Region 7 final on Friday at Steele Field.
“It feels amazing,” Moran said. “Last year we knew we were going to have such a good run with the new people we had coming in and the seniors we had (and then the season was canceled by the pandemic). To be able to do it this year is amazing. It feels so good.
“We’ve been dreaming about this for so long.”
Allie Kutsch also scored and goalkeeper Amya Lavenz recorded her third consecutive postseason shutout as the Golden Eagles (11-6) earned their first trip to the state tournament since 2011. It’s been so long since Wahlert qualified, the site won’t even be the same.
Wahlert will play in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday at Cownie Soccer Park. The Golden Eagles’ last state tournament game was played in Muscatine.
“It feels good. It feels like a long time coming,” Wahlert coach Jill Leibforth said. “Like I said before, we were robbed of a real good shot last year and they put in the work.
“It’s all them. They put in the effort. They stay after practice. They show up early. And they got the job done today.”
Wachter gave Wahlert a lead just 4:58 into the match, capitalizing on a miscue after a Regina defender tripped while trying to dribble the ball out of the 18-yard box. Wachter quickly shot across goal for her ninth goal of the postseason and 19th overall.
“Honestly, it was kind of a blur. Pretty much right place, right time,” Wachter said. “We talked about putting strong pressure on their back line because, nothing against them personally, but every defensive line is going to make mistakes and we were just able to capitalize on one of their mistakes.
“It meant a lot right at the beginning. Once we got that first goal, it was a huge confidence booster for us and we knew we could win that game after we got the first one.”
Moran doubled the lead with just 1:09 left in the first half, one-timing a shot into the net after a teammate’s shot had ricocheted off a defender.
Kutsch provided all the insurance Wahlert needed with a blast from distance with 73:24 left.
“It probably wasn’t necessary, but it felt good to get a little cherry on top and seal the deal at the end,” Kutsch said.
After not allowing a single shot on goal in their first two postseason matches, Regina provided a little extra pressure for the Eagles on Friday.
The teams were even with seven shots in the first half, two on target. Wahlert finished with slim advantages in shots (18-13) and shots on goal (8-5).
Lavenz finished with five saves.
But there were still some nervous moments as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
“I’m getting so excited. My hands are shaking, I’m ready to pounce, I’m ready to go give everyone a hug,” Lavenz said. “I was really excited.”