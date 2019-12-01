Kellen Strohmeyer wasn’t quite sure if he should accept a last-minute invitation to play in the Perfect Game U16 World Wood Bat Association World Tournament earlier this fall in Fort Myers, Fla.
He did, and it turned out to be the best decision in his young baseball career.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore middle infielder at Dubuque Hempstead parlayed a strong tournament into interest from major college programs across the country. And this week, he verbally committed to the University of North Carolina.
“Of all the places I visited, it just felt right on campus,” said Strohmeyer, a 4.0 student who also considered Louisville, Notre Dame and Duke. “I got a feeling in my heart. That’s where I wanted to be. I had a really good connection with the coaches, the campus was really nice, and I know you can get an excellent degree from the University of North Carolina. That was as important to me as the baseball side of it.
“Everything lined up, and it felt like the perfect fit for me. I just had that feeling in my heart that this is the place.”
North Carolina has enjoyed its most successful period in program history under 21-year head coach Mike Fox. He has guided the Tar Heels to seven trips to the College World Series since 2006 and owns a 936-399-1 record at his alma mater.
It’s been a whirlwind autumn for Strohmeyer to receive an offer from a college powerhouse.
Strohmeyer, who normally plays for the Dubuque-based Eric Munson Baseball Gold team, received an invitation to play for the Iowa Select 2022 Gutwiler 16U team in the WWBA tournament. The squad — comprised primarily of players from Cedar Rapids, Bettendorf, Iowa City, Solon, Independence, Amana and Marion — had an open roster spot and called Strohmeyer based on his performance in a game against the Iowa Selects earlier in the summer.
Playing in front of NCAA Division I programs from across the country, Strohmeyer went 5-for-8 with a pair of doubles in Fort Myers. Before he knew it, elite programs began expressing interest and the recruiting process just took off.
“We weren’t sure if we were going to go down there or if it’d even be worth it,” Strohmeyer, 15, said. “When I went down there, I tried to relax, and I ended up playing as well as I’ve ever played. I’m so grateful for the opportunity and that we took advantage of it. It definitely paid off.
“I think it was just meant to be.”
Strohmeyer began training with Munson shortly after the former Major League Baseball player opened his academy in Dubuque in 2013. Right away, Munson saw potential in the youngster.
“Kellen’s a great kid,” Munson said. “He’s super athletic, and he’s always been that way. Even when he was a little kid, he was always one of the most athletic kids on the field, just in the way he moves around. At 10 or 11, you could tell his hands were really developed.
“He’s a quick-twitch-muscle kind of kid who can run, so there’s a lot of projectability there. And he’s a worker. He’s always coming into the facility to work. I’m really excited to see what he can do the next couple of years of high school here in Dubuque.”
As a freshman, Strohmeyer starred on the Hempstead sophomore team that won a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship. Head varsity coach Jeff Rapp promoted him to the varsity at the end of the season, and Strohmeyer played a pair of games.
“When you watch him play, he’s long and strong and fast and athletic, so he has all the tools,” Rapp said. “But, just as importantly, he’s mentally very mature for his age, both on and off the field. He’s a 15-year-old sophomore who carries himself like an older kid and someone who’s been around it.
“Fortunately for him, he kind of blew up at the right time down in Florida, everything took off for him and a lot of opportunities started to come his way. He’s a very grounded, mature, humble kid, and I’m sure this is only going to make him want to work harder.”
Strohmeyer realizes his commitment to North Carolina doesn’t signal the end of his baseball journey. In many ways, it’s just a beginning.
“It’s nice to have the decision out of the way,” he said. “The last month or two, it’s been weighing on my mind constantly. With basketball starting, I wasn’t 100 percent focused on basketball because I was calling four or five college coaches a week and listening to their recruiting pitches.
“Now that I’ve made a decision and it’s North Carolina, it’s a little more laid back and relaxed. I know I have a lot of work to do so I can go there and play, but it’s nice to not have to worry about the decision. I know pretty much every aspect of my game has to be worked on, and I have to get bigger and stronger. Pretty much everything is not good enough right now, and that’s motivation to keep working.”