EPWORTH, Iowa — It’s happening again. For the fifth straight season, Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert stand in each others’ way in the Iowa Class 4A regional volleyball playoffs.
Maddy Maahs dished out 35 assists and fellow sophomore Maddie Harris finished with a match-high 12 kills as the Bobcats swept through Central DeWitt, 25-7, 25-13, 25-15, in their postseason opener on Wednesday.
Up next, the Golden Eagles await. On its way to three straight 4A state championships, Wahlert has ended WD’s season in the regional tournament. On the Bobcats’ last trip to state, 2015, they ousted the Eagles in an epic five-set regional semifinal tilt.
“We’ve talked all year about being that well-oiled machine, and tonight they did a good job of that,” said WD coach Megan Scherrman after Wednesday’s win. “Everything was running in system. Defensively we were picking things up. I was very pleased with the way we played tonight.
“Next week, it’s going to be about our mental game. It’s going to be about how these girls come in and how ready they are to play. You put them in a situation like that and hope they battle, and that’s one of the things I like about this group — they battle.”
While the jerseys are the same, this is a relatively new cast of Bobcat players wearing them. WD’s starting lineup consists of two freshmen and three sophomores. The one senior of the group — Kaylee Elgin — started her first career postseason match on Wednesday.
“Mentally, in practice, we’re putting a lot of pressure on these girls,” Scherrman said. “They’re young. Putting them in a situation that they’re going to be in next Tuesday is going to be tough. So the coaches are trying to do everything we can to mentally prepare them for next week.”
Against the Sabers, if the Bobcats are “inexperienced,” they certainly didn’t look it. WD only trailed at the start of Set 3. A majority of DeWitt’s points came on Bobcat errors, which were few and far between.
Harris’ tip-kill to start the match set the tone as WD raced out to a 7-0 lead to start the match. Meredith Bahl went on a five-point serving run to give the Bobcats a 17-3 lead, and behind a fluid back row that picked up everything the Sabers threw at it, DeWitt didn’t have a kill of its own until Carleigh Jefford’s spike cut the deficit to 21-7.
Libby Lansing, a freshman, sided out with a kill from the middle, and WD scored the next three points to handily win Set 1.
Lansing and Harris then traded kills in Set 2 for a 16-6 Bobcat lead and the Sabers (5-25) could only get within eight points after that. Elgin’s kill sparked a three-point swing to close out the frame and give WD a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Bobcats (20-13) had a sluggish start to Set 3 before a 6-1 run put them back in front, 6-4. They never trailed again, with a DeWitt error pushing WD to match point and Lansing’s tip kill closing out the sweep on the next play.
“We’re just really excited to go out (to Wahlert) and fight again,” Maahs said. “They’re a good team, always. But we know we can do it as long as all six of us on the court believe.”
Now the Bobcats’ postseason path is guiding them back to the Wahlert gym for a fifth straight year on Tuesday at 7 p.m. By now, Scherrman is used to that environment — where fans from both schools create an atmosphere that rivals only the state tournament in Cedar Rapids. The same can’t quite be said about most of her young roster this season.
Yet, given the way this team has played, being “postseason green” isn’t necessarily such a bad thing. This is a group that’s playing like it has nothing to lose, Scherrman said. And if Wednesday is a preview of what to expect in the next round, a classic Dubuque County showdown awaits.
“This is a group that, even when things aren’t going our way, they’re not going to give up,” she said. “We’ve said from Day 1 that they’re just a group of ballers. They just want to come out and they just want to play. They don’t overthink anything. They just want to play volleyball.”