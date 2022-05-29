Eric Pollard became the fourth different IMCA Late Model feature winner in as many weeks on Sunday night at Dubuque Speedway.
The Peosta, Iowa, driver defeated Week 1 winner Luke Merfeld, of Dubuque, in the 25-lap main event. Jacob Waterman, of Colona, Ill., finished third; Dalton Simonsen, of Fairfax, Iowa, took fourth, and last week’s winner — Bobby Hansen, of Center Point, Iowa — claimed fifth.
Ryan Duhme, of LaMotte, Iowa, won the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature for the second time in three weeks by holding off Jed Freiburger, of Dubuque. The top five also included Jason Schueller, of Dubuque; Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa; and Tyler Madigan, of Dubuque.
Wes Digman, of Cuba City, Wis., snapped the two-week winning streak of Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., in the 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature. Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa, finished second, followed by Ian Hurst, of Dubuque; Roth; and Austin Stamm, of Orangeville, Ill.
Randy LaMar, of Buffalo, Iowa, picked up his first Dubuque feature win of the season in the 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock division. Last week’s winner, Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., finished second, followed by Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill.; Mark Neis, of Benton, Wis,; and Scott Wetter, of Platteville, Wis.
Steve Schueller, of Dubuque, drove into Victory Lane for the second straight week after the 12-lap Limited Late Model feature. David Webster, of Monroe, Wis., took second, followed by Mike Kline, of Browntown, Wis.; T.J. Fortmann, of East Dubuque, Ill.; and Ken Quinn, of Lena, Ill.
Chase Brunscheen, of Dyersville, Iowa, defeated Bowen Wilson, of Cuba City, Wis., for the 10-lap Mini-Late Model feature win. Kyle Pearson, of Maquoketa, Iowa, finished third, followed by Ethan Kammerude, of Hazel Green, Wis.; and Wyatt Redfearn, of Cuba City, Wis.
Larson wins Maquoketa main event — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill., earned his first Hoker Super Late Model feature victory Saturday night at Maquoketa. Justin Kay finished second, followed by Andy Eckrich, Charlie McKenna and Nick Marolf in the 25-lap show that paid $3,000 to win.
Ryan Duhme zipped past front row starters Ray Cox Jr. and Steve Johnson to grab the lead in the IMCA Modified feature. Shane Paris won the IMCA SportMod main, Scooter Dulin dominated the IMCA Stock Car main, Randy Lamar took the checkers in IMCA Hobby Stock action, and Trent Lebarge captured both the heat and feature in the Sport Compact class.
