James Hagens scored 3:58 into overtime on Friday night to complete a hat trick and rally the USA Hockey National Team Development Program’s U17 squad to a 4-3 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The Americans overcame three one-goal deficits and forced the extra session with just 21.9 seconds remaining in regulation time at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. Dubuque (3-2-1) earned a bonus standings point for losing in overtime.

