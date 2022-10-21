James Hagens scored 3:58 into overtime on Friday night to complete a hat trick and rally the USA Hockey National Team Development Program’s U17 squad to a 4-3 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
The Americans overcame three one-goal deficits and forced the extra session with just 21.9 seconds remaining in regulation time at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. Dubuque (3-2-1) earned a bonus standings point for losing in overtime.
On the winning goal, Cole Eiserman drove the net but lost the puck atop the blue paint. Hagens picked up the loose change and deposited it past Saints goalie Paxton Geisel for his seventh goal of the season.
“We weren’t assertive enough, and it came back to bite us in the end,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We just needed to manage the game a little better. We got ourselves out of position a little bit on the tying goal and compounded a couple of mistakes with other mistakes, and the puck ended up in the back of our net.”
Team USA (5-2-0) outshot the Saints, 35-30, and had a 5-0 advantage in overtime. Dubuque went 3-for-7 on the man-advantage after going 3-for-19 in the first five games of the season, and stopped all four of the Americans’ power plays.
“We’ve been working on the power play really hard every week, and we’re starting to find spots where I can get free and also where Ryan (St. Louis) and (Max Burkholder) can find me with a pass,” said Nils Juntorp, a sixth-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks this summer who scored twice on Friday. “The power play is such an important part of the game, so it’s nice to get it going. Tonight was really good for our confidence, too.”
Juntorp scored his second goal of the season to open the scoring on the Saints’ third power play of the first period. Brothers Lucas and Ryan St. Louis played catch along the right side of the zone before Juntorp worked his way free between the circles for a one-timer that beat goaltender Nick Kempf to the top left corner of the net at the 15:52 mark.
The Americans knotted the score at 1-1 just 2:47 later, following a breakdown in coverage in the Saints’ end. Hagens shook off a hit along the end wall, went to the right side of the net and rifled a backdoor feed from Kristian Epperson past Geisel.
James Reeder regained the lead for Dubuque with his first career USHL goal 10:46 into the middle frame. Jake Sodreal found Jacob Jeannette below the goal line, and Jeannette fed Reeder in the low slot for a quick shot into the top right corner of the net.
Reeder’s goal came with 23 seconds remaining in a power play resulting from Will Skahan’s hook on Cole Helm during a 2-on-1 with Riley Stuart. The goal also chased Kempf in favor of Jack Parsons.
“I saw the far side was open before I got the puck, but the ‘D’ were closing in so I knew I had to get it off quick,” Reeder said. “It felt great. It took a while to get it, but it’s exciting to have that first one. I don’t score that without unreal passing from Jeanette and Sondreal, though.”
Hagens tied the game a second time when he drove the center lane and made a one-handed re-direct of a Eiserman pass from the left wall that went over Geisel’s shoulder at the 17:15 mark. Eiserman is the younger brother of former Saints forward Shane Eiserman.
The Saints scored a third power play goal late in the third period to take a 3-2 lead. Ryan St. Louis moved the puck around the perimeter to Max Burkholder along the left wing, and Burkholder fired a shot along the ice toward Juntorp, who had his stick on the ice. The puck ramped off Juntorp’s stick and over Parsons’ left shoulder for his third goal of the season.
But Team USA tied it again with just 21.9 seconds remaining in regulation. Eiserman drove the net and scored on a rebound with Parsons pulled for a sixth attacker.
