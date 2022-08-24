Jamie Marshall can see the waves coming.
And the optimism keeps on rolling in with them.
It was just a couple short years ago that Dubuque Wahlert was scraping the bottom of the barrel trying to find enough players to field a junior varsity team with a smaller than usual freshman class.
“We were scraping, we were scraping for it,” said Marshall, entering his fourth year at the helm of his alma mater.
Those days seem distant now.
Marshall has four seniors set for their third varsity season and his varsity roster is almost to the point he would like it to be numbers-wise — despite a small junior class throughout the school.
Installing the playbook in the preseason has been almost a breeze.
“When we install plays, they already know them,” Marshall said. “That makes everything a lot faster and a lot smoother as we get ready for our first game Friday.”
But, the future is starting to look even brighter.
There are 42 players on the JV roster this year, and even more reinforcements coming. Marshall said there are 72 players currently in the seventh- and eighth-grade programs this fall.
“We’re really excited,” Marshall said. “Eventually, I really want to line up with varsity with 40 guys on the sideline. I’d like to have 20 per class. We’re on the way, obviously, with our sophomores and freshmen and seventh- and eighth-graders. Our junior class, all the way throughout, is not a very big class. A couple years ago we were scraping for JV and that’s what the junior class is.
“It kind of comes in waves, but I’m excited about the younger crew that’s coming up.”
But unless something goes disastrously wrong, those players won’t have much to say about Wahlert’s destiny this season.
But the Eagles are pretty excited about the grizzled veterans who will have a say.
Quarterback Bryce Rudiger is among the four returning two-year starters and figures to give Wahlert a big advantage offensively after throwing for 1,393 yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year.
He threw for 435 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions while splitting time as a sophomore.
“As I keep going, I notice that I see the field a lot better,” Rudiger said. “I see the defenses a lot better. I gain more knowledge of the sport. That always helps, especially being a quarterback.”
Running back Ryan Brosius, another returning two-year starter, led the team with 500 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown and handled return duties on special teams.
Receiver/linebacker Seamus Crahan and running back/linebacker Matthew Nachtman also return for a third varsity season.
Crahan was the team’s sixth-leading tackler last season with 23 solo tackles and an interception. He caught 17 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Nachtman ran for 133 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries, and added 19 solo tackles and a sack on defense.
“We’ve seen three different teams of leaders and we’ve been through a lot,” Rudiger said. “We know what it takes to be a leader and get the guys together and get them going. I feel like that’s going to help a lot.”
The Eagles as a whole are a veteran group. The team lost just two offensive skill players and five of the team’s top 10 tacklers. The offensive line will start three seniors, one junior and a sophomore this year.
The Eagles have five sophomores playing varsity this season, but even one of them is experienced. Michael Bormann carried the ball 35 times for 241 yards and three touchdowns and added 10 tackles as a freshman.
“This is as excited as I’ve been going into a season in a while,” Marshall said. “There’s always question marks going in, but this year I just feel like we have so much experience back with the seniors. They’ve played a lot of football and they really put in the work in the summer and have brought the younger guys with them. It’s an exciting group to be around here.”
Wahlert went 6-3 overall and won two postseason games while a member of Class 3A in the pandemic-affected 2020 season.
The Eagles dropped to Class 2A last year and went 3-6 overall and 3-2 in District 4 to reach the playoffs.
The expectations are higher this year.
“Make a run in the playoffs,” Rudiger said. “I think we all know what we’re capable of. We have a shot to do something great this year.”
