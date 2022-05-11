Clarke University landed seven players, including four pitchers on the all-Heart of America Conference baseball team.
Tyson Tucker made the first team, Devan Quesada and Isaac Rohde made the second team, and Jake Fiorito collected honorable mention for their performances on the mound throughout the season. Second baseman Victor Lara made the first team, while outfielder/designated hitter Taiga Sato and catcher Bryce Hinton received honorable mention spots.
Tucker, a junior from Delhi, Iowa, worked as the Pride’s No. 1 starter for the entire season and finished the regular season with an even 100 strikeouts over 64 innings pitched. Lara, a junior from Littleton, Colo., started all 49 games for Clarke at second base as he led the team with a .367 batting average and 58 hits while producing 10 doubles, one triple, and three homers on the year. He was also a solid run producer with the team’s second-highest RBI total to end the regular season at 34.
The Pride reached the consolation bracket final in the conference tournament this weekend in Ozark, Mo. They will find out Thursday if they earned a berth to the NAIA tournament.
Late Sunday night, Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake helped Clarke win a second elimination game in a matter of hours. Blake, a sophomore right-hander, pitched eight shutout innings, struck out five and allowed just three hits while throwing 108 pitches in an 8-0 victory over Mount Mercy.
Fennimore, Wis., native Maguire Fitzgerald drove in a pair of runs, and Cascade, Iowa, native Bryce Simon went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Doyle named top defender — The Midwest Lacrosse Conference named the University of Dubuque’s Ryan Doyle, a native of Brighton, Mich., as its defender of the year and rookie of the year after leading the Spartans to the regular-season and tournament championships. Dubuque’s Kasey Burst shared the coach of the year award with Lake Forest’s Phil Dodson.
Dubuque’s first-team selections included Giovanni Silva, Ben Farraday, Gavin Hughes, Zach Schmitt, Doyle, Quentin Evans, Dante Robinson and Ryan Gartner. The second team included Dubuque’s Nikolas Wortman. Aidan Culligan made honorable mention, and Schmitt landed a spot on the all-sportsmanship team.
Dubuque earned the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.
Clarke softball players honored — Clarke landed four players on the all-Heart of America Conference softball team. They included pitcher/utility player Malarie Huseman, infielder Daija Bates, outfielder Lily King, and utility/infielder Elizabeth Leverton.
Huseman, a sophomore who prepped at Dubuque Hempstead, led the Pride in RBIs and tied for the team lead in home runs. In the circle, Huseman threw 20 complete games in 25 starts for a 3.28 ERA and 5.28 strikeouts per seven innings. She tossed a no-hitter against Mount Mercy on April 26.
UW-P trio named all-WIAC — Three University of Wisconsin-Platteville softball players earned first-team all-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors. They include junior first baseman Claire Bakkestuen, of Forest Lake, Minn.; senior shortstop Riley Kelsch, of Aurora, Ill.; and senior catcher Rachel Plautz, of Wausau, Wis. Angela Laabs, a senior utility player from Horicon, Wis., made the sportsmanship team.
Spartans sweep field awards — For the second straight week, the University of Dubuque swept the American Rivers Conference’s male and female field athlete of the week awards.
Cade Collier, a junior from Pleasant Valley High School, won the shot put (16.56 meters) and hammer throw (57.66 meters) and finished fourth in the discus at the Loras College Dr. Tucker Open. He leads the Midwest Region and ranks fifth in the country in the shot put.
Demetria Johnson, a senior from Rock Island, Ill., finished second and first among Division III competitors, with a jump of 5.70 meters at the Dr. Tucker Open. She also placed fourth in the 100 meter hurdles.
Heart adding men’s, women’s lacrosse — The Heart of America Conference will offer men’s and women’s lacrosse as a championship sport beginning in the fall. They become the 24th and 25th sports sanctioned by the league.
Benedictine College, Clarke University, Culver-Stockton College, Missouri Valley College, William Penn University and St. Ambrose University will offer women’s lacrosse. The men’s conference will include Benedictine, Clarke, Missouri Valley, William Penn, St. Ambrose and Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
Clarke had been competing in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Peters lands A-R-C honor — Loras College senior Ethan Peters, a left-hander from Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., earned the A-R-C pitcher of the week award after earning his second victory and his NCAA Division III-leading 13th save in a doubleheader sweep of Simpson on Saturday. He struck out seven of the 10 batters he faced to help the Duhawks (31-9, 15-9) earn the No. 2 seed for this week’s conference tournament in Cedar Rapids.
Jasa collects track honor — The A-R-C named Loras junior Mike Jasa, a Cedar Rapids Prairie grad, as its male track athlete of the week. Jasa continued to cement himself in NCAA history with the 12th fastest time in Division III history in the 800-meter run with a 1:48.70 at the Dr. Tucker Open to take the national lead this year and break his own school record by two seconds. He also anchored the 4x400-meter relay team that won in 3:18.11.
DMACC wins regional title — The Des Moines Area Community College softball team won its fifth consecutive National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI-A championship this weekend. The nationally top-ranked Bears have won 27 straight games to improve to 48-3 this season.
DMACC will host Central (Neb.) Community College (CCC) in the double-elimination North Plains District Tournament this weekend at the DMACC softball diamond. Western Dubuque graduate Sydney Kennedy is a standout pitcher and hitter for the Bears.
UW-P’s Ash named all-conference — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Markie Ash, a senior from Waupaca, Wis., earned first-team all-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference accolades in women’s golf. The first team included just five golfers.
Mammoser selects Ripon — Stockton High School senior Caleb Mammoser on Friday will sign his national letter of intent to play football at Ripon (Wis.) College. The Red Hawks play at the NCAA Division III level and compete in the Midwest Conference.