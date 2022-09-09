Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
DAVENPORT NORTH (0-2) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Senior won, 27-23
Outlook — The Rams will be eager to hit the field after watching an early lead disappear in last week’s loss at Cedar Rapids Prairie. Senior has fared well against Davenport North in the past, with wins in four of the five meetings since 2016. The Jack Simon to Walker Tart connection seems to be thriving for the Rams, with Tart hauling in 13 receptions for 281 yards and four touchdowns. That duo is expected to have another big game tonight.
TH prediction — Senior 42, Davenport North 13
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (0-2) at IOWA CITY WEST (1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Hempstead won, 39-31
Outlook — It’s hard to say a Week 3 game is a must-win, but the Mustangs can ill afford to drop this one with playoff aspirations. The Trojans own a 5-4 mark in the series since 2008, but it’s a series marked by streaks. Iowa City West had won five in a row prior to last year’s meeting. Hempstead has allowed 42 points in each of its first two games and scored just 13. Turning that around will be priority No. 1.
TH prediction — Iowa City West 27, Hempstead 20
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (2-0) at CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (2-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Cedar Rapids Xavier won, 28-9
Outlook — The Class 2A No. 6-ranked Golden Eagles have opened many eyes early in the season, but their toughest test yet awaits tonight when they visit the Class 4A No. 2 Saints. Xavier is 10-0 against Wahlert dating to the 2008 season and the Eagles are averaging just 7.1 points in those contests. This is a different Wahlert team, though, and one that is very capable of pulling an upset on the road thanks to a defense that has already forced eight turnovers (seven interceptions, one fumble).
TH prediction — Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Wahlert 21
IOWA CITY LIBERTY (2-0) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (0-2)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 21-10
Outlook — The Bobcats have played tough competition up to this point, but it isn’t going to get much easier moving forward. The first key tonight will be stopping Liberty’s offense. The Lightning have thrown for 562 yards and five touchdowns through two games. Their rushing attack has accounted for just 217 yards and two scores. The second key will be offensive production. The Bobcats have scored just 21 points through two games and will need to step it up against a team that is averaging 30 per game.
TH prediction — Iowa City Liberty 28, Western Dubuque 21
MONTICELLO (1-1) AT BECKMAN CATHOLIC (2-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Beckman Catholic won, 48-21
Outlook — The Trailblazers have owned this matchup, winning nine of the 11 meetings dating back to 2008. Tonight’s contest will be all about how the vaunted Beckman defense can slow down dynamic Monticello quarterback, Preston Ries. The Blazers D has surrendered just 18 points over in its two victories, while Ries amassed 455 yards of total offense last week in a win over Maquoketa. Keeping him in check will be a huge factor in this one.
TH prediction — Beckman Catholic 28, Monticello 17
ANAMOSA (0-2) AT CASCADE (1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Cascade won, 45-35
Outlook — Cascade is looking for a bounce-back performance after it let a fourth-quarter lead slip away last week against Durant. First-year quarterback Will Hosch had a strong night, throwing for two TDs and 202 yards. If he and all-state running back Jack Menster can get the offense rolling, the Cougars should have the upper hand over Anamosa, which has scored just 12 total points in two games.
TH prediction — Cascade 24, Anamosa 14
NORTH LINN (1-1, 1-0) AT BELLEVUE (1-1, 1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — North Linn won, 43-14
Outlook — After a 9-1 campaign in 2021, North Linn has struggled to score points this year, but its defense has been stout, surrendering just 12 points on average. Conversely, the Comets offense has surged with 28-point Week 1 performance and 33 points in a Week 2 win. Bellevue has shown to have playmakers in Hunter Putman, Riley Carrier and Dalten Clasen, but will need to shore up its defense to move to 2-1.
TH prediction — North Linn 35, Bellevue 21
ILLINOIS
GALENA (1-1, 0-1) AT LENA-WINSLOW (2-0, 2-0)
Kickoff — 8 p.m.
Last year — Le-Win won, 20-0
Outlook — Galena was dominant on both sides of the ball last week in a win over Madison. It will take more the same tonight against Le-Win, which won last year’s Class 1A state championship. The dual combo backfield of Sam Eaton and Jack Ries combined for five scores a week ago, and the Pirates’ defense created three turnovers. It will require that same type of all-around performance to take down the Panthers tonight at home.
TH prediction — Lena-Winslow 38, Galena 20
WISCONSIN
SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE (3-0) at BELLEVILLE (3-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Something has to give in this non-conference clash of unbeatens. Southwestern/East Dubuque has built its record on a punishing ground attack that has accumulated at least 300 yards in each game. Belleville relies a little more on the aerial options with its offense, having thrown for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns. The WarCats average 38 points per game; Belleville averages 36.
TH prediction — Belleville 34, Southwestern/East Dubuque 28
POTOSI/CASSVILLE (2-1) at MINERAL POINT (1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Potosi/Casssville prefers to run the football, and both Roman Friederick and Eli Adams have run for more than 325 yards through three games. And coming off its first loss of the season, the co-op will be motivated to dish out some punishment on the ground. Mineral Point has lost two straight and is averaging just 18 points per game.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 35, Mineral Point 20
Season records (last week in parentheses)
O’Neill — 8-3 (3-3)
Miller — 6-2 (3-1)
