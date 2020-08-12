Dubuque Wahlert’s Charlie Jaeger and Dubuque Hempstead’s Max Pins have been selected as this summer’s recipients of the Grant Vogt Memorial Scholarships.
The scholarships honor former Wahlert and Hempstead baseball player Grant Vogt, who passed away following a 2008 airplane crash. He was an aviation student at the University of Dubuque at the time of his passing.
The coaches at Hempstead and Wahlert selected the nominees who best exemplified the characteristics of Vogt.
Jaeger, a pitcher and corner infielder, batted .353 (12-for-34) with two doubles, seven RBIs and eight runs scored while posting a 2-2 record, 4.75 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings as a senior this season. The Ellsworth Community College recruit played a key leadership role for the Golden Eagles as they became the first Mississippi Valley Conference school to face a COVID-19 quarantine this season.
Jaeger pitched three seasons of varsity ball for Wahlert and went 8-12 with 89 strikeouts in 104 innings. His older brother, Jack, won the Vogt Scholarship two seasons ago.
Pins, a second baseman who will play at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa, this fall, batted .375 (18-for-48) with four doubles and 16 RBIs in helping the Mustangs to a 16-2 record and a berth in the Iowa Class 4A state semifinals. In his varsity debut last season, Pins hit .341 (14-for-41) with six doubles and nine RBIs.
Previous winners of the scholarship include: Hempstead’s Peter Unmacht and Wahlert’s Andrew Evans last year; Hempstead’s P.J. Connolly and Wahlert’s Jack Jaeger in 2018; Hempstead’s Toby Doffing and Alex Timp in 2017; Hempstead’s Sam Schrobilgen and Wahlert’s Judd White in 2016; Hempstead’s Jacob Hubanks and Wahlert’s Colin Buss in 2015; Hempstead’s John Thill and Wahlert’s Owen Skahill in 2014; Hempstead’s Reed Stumpf and Wahlert’s Levi Nauman in 2013; Hempstead’s Nick Stevenson, Senior’s Cody Geise and Wahlert’s Deon Ploessl in 2012; Hempstead’s Adam Kennedy and Wahlert’s Tanner Denlinger in 2011; Hempstead’s Steven McDonough and Wahlert’s Cody Thielen in 2010; and Hempstead’s Ryan Doty and Matt Knabel and Wahlert’s Brian Callahan and Zach Althaus in 2009.
STATE GAMES OF AMERICA MOVED TO 2022 IN AMES
The State Games of America, originally scheduled for next summer in Central Iowa, have been pushed back to the summer of 2022.
The Iowa Games, in collaboration with Iowa State University, the Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau and Catch Des Moines made the decision late last month because most state games either canceled or significantly modified their sports festivals because of COVID-19 concerns. More than 30 state games across the country serve as qualifiers for the State Games of America, an Olympics-style competition.
The 2021 Summer Iowa Games events will take place July 28-Aug. 1. The 2022 State Games of America will be held July 27-31.
The State Games of America are traditionally held biennially in cities across the country. The 2017 Games were held in Grand Rapids, Mich., and in Lynchburg, Va., in 2019. This is the first time Iowa has been selected to host the national festival. All Iowans are eligible to participate in the State Games of America, along with Illinois and South Dakota athletes as these states currently do not offer a state games.
DRAKE RUNNING EVENTS TO BE HELD VIRTUALLY
The Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races will be contested as virtual events in September and October.
The virtual Drake Road Races may be completed from Sept. 27 through Oct. 8, with competitors submitting their performances to a virtual leaderboard. Grand Blue Mile competitors can complete their mile from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8. Virtual registrations are still available at DrakeRoadRaces.org and GrandBlueMile.com.
A limited number of additional registrations remain for those who wish to complete the 2020 Bulldog Double. Entrants who wish to defer their Drake Road Races registration to 2021 may do so for a small administrative fee.