Bids for a trip to the state dual wrestling tournament fell two wins short for a pair of Dubuque-area programs on Wednesday night.
Iowa Class 3A No. 16-ranked Dubuque Hempstead lost to No. 21 Cedar Falls, 52-18, in a regional dual in Waverly, Iowa. Top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock dominated the Tigers, 68-6, in the final to secure its 16th trip to the state tournament.
Western Dubuque, rated 24th in 3A, lost to No. 8 North Scott, 61-9, in its regional semifinal in Bettendorf. No. 6 Bettendorf defeated the Lancers, 46-21, in the final for its 14th trip to state.
Hempstead’s Jackson Ruden won a 4-3 decision over Cedar Falls’ Carson Cross at 132, but the Tigers took a 32-3 lead on the Mustangs through the first seven matches. Cole Thill stopped Cedar Falls’ run of five straight wins with a 6-2 decision victory over Ian Bohnenkamp at 182. Hempstead’s Zach Conlon won by fall in 4 minutes and 47 seconds over Drew Campbell at 220 and Ayden Farley won by forfeit at 285 before Cedar Falls took the final two matches by fall.
North Scott won the first three matches of its semifinal against Western Dubuque before the Bobcats’ Nevin Pins notched a 3-1 decision over Dylan Marti at 160. The Lancers added four more points at 170 for a 19-3 lead before the Bobcats’ Greyson Gardner pinned Jay Lightle in 1:53. But, the Lancers won each of the final eight matches to finish off the victory.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dubuque 78, Coe 58 — At Dubuque: Sam Kilburg poured in 28 points, while Peter Ragen added 14, Jaylin McCants had 11 and Hunter Snyder chipped in 10 as the Spartans (16-6, 11-2 American Rivers Conference) pulled away from Coe. Former Dubuque Wahlert standout Cael Schmitt scored 19 points to lead the Kohawks (17-6, 9-5).
Loras 61, Luther 41 — At Decorah, Iowa: Ali Sabet led a balanced Loras offense with 11 points, and nine different players tallied at least two points. The Duhawks moved to 15-7 overall, 7-6 in the A-R-C.
UW-Whitewater 78, UW-Platteville 75 —At Platteville, Wis.: Quentin Shields scored a game-high 19 points, but it was not enough for the Pioneers in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss. Platteville also got 14 points from Justin Stovall, 12 each from Kyle Tuma and Ben Probst and 11 from Brady Olson. Jack Brahm scored 17 points for Whitewater, which overcame a 41-35 halftime deficit.
Peru State 98, Clarke 83 — At Kehl Center: Jacob Fierst led the Pride with 22 points, while Jordan Lake chipped in 18 and Keith Johnson added a dozen. Peru State got 26 points from Henry Tanksley and 20 each from Troy Houghton and Skyler Wilson.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clarke 91, Peru State 65 — At Clarke: Giana Michels scored 15 points to lead six Clarke (23-4, 14-2 Heart) players in double figures. Emma Kelchen added 13; Nicole McDermott, Taylor Haase and Mya Merschman had 11 each; and Skylar Culbertson chipped in 10. Clarke stormed to a 53-25 lead through the first two quarters.
Dubuque 63, Coe 54 —Tabria Thomas scored 15 points, and Kathleen Mathias and Miah Smith chipped in 10 each for Dubuque (14-8, 8-5 A-R-C).
Loras 91, Luther 43 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Duhawks (15-6, 9-3 A-R-C) got 20 points from Sami Martin, 15 from Madison Fleckenstein, 13 from Madison Haslow and 10 from Cierra Bachmann in the rout. The Duhawks led, 54-18, at halftime.
UW-Whitewater 56, UW-Platteville 35 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Allison Heckert scored 12 points for the Pioneers, who dropped to 9-13, 2-10 WIAC).
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Galena 57, Warren 32—At Warren, Ill.: Connor Glasgow scored 22 points, and Parker Studtmann and Kaden Hauber chipped in 12 apiece for the Pirates in the NUIC win.
River Ridge 67, West Carroll 37 — At Hanover, Ill.: Caden Albrecht scored 20 points, and George Winter chipped in 16 for River Ridge.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Galena 43, Stockton 31 —At Stockton, Ill.: Taylor Burcham and Gracie Furlong scored 17 points apiece to lead Galena (26-3). Kassadie Sullivan led Stockton (16-8) with 11 points, while Brynn Hass added 10 points.